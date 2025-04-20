  • home icon
"Flippers are such a loser franchise" - NBA fans erupt as Nuggets storm back from 15-pts down to snatch OT win over Clippers

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Apr 20, 2025 00:55 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

The Denver Nuggets went up against the LA Clippers on Saturday for Game 1 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. While the Clippers seemingly had the game won in the first half, the Nuggets did all they could in the second half to force overtime.

Ultimately, it was Russell Westbrook who came up with a much-needed defensive stop in overtime to deny LA the opportunity to potentially force a second overtime. With 10.9 seconds remaining in overtime, Westbrook forced James Harden to turn the ball over out of bounds. Nikola Jokic then got fouled in the next possession, giving Denver two free throws to extend their lead.

Fans on social media couldn't help but share their thoughts on the Clippers blowing a 15-point lead. Here's what some fans said about the game on X:

"flippers are such a loser franchise"

"You never have to wonder if Russ is going to compete! He made so many winning plays in the 4th and overtime!"
Here are other fan reactions on X:

"BIG TIME PLAYERS MAKE BIG TIME PLAYS 😤 Russ said not today and locked it down when it mattered most. Denver up 1-0 and looking like they’re not messing around this postseason 🏀," one tweeted.
"Harden was lazy on the inbound," one said.
"RUSSELL WESTBROOK THE MOST CLUTCH GAME," one exclaimed.
"Game on folks," another said.

Nuggets vs Clippers recap: Denver steals Game 1

It's round one of the 2025 NBA Playoffs and the Denver Nuggets are off to a good start. Denver dethroned the LA Clippers in Game 1 as they secured a nail-biting 112-110 victory. The majority of the Nuggets' key pieces all contributed to a much-needed win.

Nikola Jokic led the team to victory with a double-double performance, putting up 29 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and one block. Aaron Gordon was the second-best scorer on Saturday, contributing 25 points, while Jamal Murray added 21 points.

Russell Westbrook also had a solid overall performance that put a stop to the Clippers. Westbrook put up 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Russ's efforts on both ends of the floor were a key factor in Denver's triumph.

