"Flush it down the toilet" - Steve Kerr brushes off Celtics handing Warriors their 3rd-worst loss in franchise history

The Golden State Warriors were handed the third-worst loss in franchise history on Sunday, getting blown out by the host Boston Celtics 140-88. However, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said this loss will not stick with the team.

Kerr dismissed the idea of any worries after the dismal performance from his squad.

“This one you flush it down the toilet," Kerr said. "We had a great road trip 3-1. We have had a million games. Boston was amazing; we weren’t beating them today.”

Golden State quickly bailed on the game and sat some of its stars. When asked when he decided to keep Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on the bench, Kerr had a bit of humor in his answer.

“It was either when they went up 42 late in the first quarter or 56 early second quarter, somewhere in that range,” Kerr said.

Each star played less than 20 minutes. Steph Curry also only played 17 minutes and finished with four points. He missed all nine of his 3-point shots.

What happened to Warriors on Sunday?

The Golden State Warriors had their doors blown off by the Boston Celtics 140-88 on Sunday. The Celtics jumped on Golden State early and dominated the entire way, extending their win streak to 11 games.

Golden State used a bold strategy of sagging off players like Jaylen Brown. The Boston guard punished the Warriors with 19 points in the first quarter. Kerr said the team tried something new and offered an explanation for the defensive strategy.

“We wanted Draymond to be able to help and make sure we were not giving up easy stuff," Kerr said. "The killer was the transition from the beginning all the way to the end. They had 42 points in transition. So, you are not winning a game with that lack of defensive effort.”

Brown’s run in the first was the spark that led to the blowout. He hit three straight 3-pointers in four seconds as the Warriors left him open. The game was tied at 21-32 in the first before the Celtics ripped off a 14-0 run led by Brown. Boston then continued that momentum to a 58-13 run as the blowout was on.

The Celtics hit 10 of 16 3-pointers in the first quarter. They finished 16 of 28 from downtown.

Brown finished with 29 points. Jayson Tatum added 27 on his birthday. Payton Pritchard added 19 off the bench.

The Celtics built up a franchise-record 44-point halftime lead. They were up 51 in the third before the Celtics finally rested their starters. Boston pulled off the big win without Kristaps Porzinigs, who sat with a bruised quad.