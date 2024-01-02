“Focus on the game not fans”: Uproar loudens over Kyrie Irving alleged antisemitism after comment to ‘I’m a Jew’ sign holders during Utah-Mavs clash

In 2022, Kyrie Irving received plenty of backlash due to a post on X. The post was for a film considered to be anti-Semitic and Irving faced plenty of repercussions: the Brooklyn Nets suspended him, while Nike terminated their partnership.

The Nets required Irving to condemn the film that he shared and to make a public apology. Moreover, the organization also asked him to make a sizable donation to anti-hate causes and to undergo sensitivity training and anti-Semitism training.

Irving deleted the offending post and apologized to the Jewish community, and his suspension ended after eight games. Since then, he has been traded away from the Nets and is now playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

The controversial post has not been forgotten and some have brought the topic back into the spotlight.

Avremi Zippel, known on X as UtahRabbi, attended the recent Mavs vs Utah Jazz game with a sign meant for the star guard.

"I'm a Jew and I'm proud." @UtahRabbi's sign read.

Kyrie Irving noticed the sign brought by UtahRabbi

As per an update made by Avremi Zippel on his original post on X, Kyrie Irving not only noticed the sign, but he also commented on it. According to the update on the post, here is how the events unfolded.

"Update: Kyrie [Irving] saw the signs. At the 9:40 mark of the first quarter, he commented 'no need to bring that into the game.'"

According to Zippel, he was then approached by arena security and was asked to put the sign away.

"At the next timeout he went to Mavs security. Jazz officials came over and CHECKED OUR TICKETS. We were told to put the sign away. Weak sauce from so many."

Other users lauded Avremi Zippel for his actions based on the replies he got on his post.

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a defeat against the Utah Jazz

The visiting Dallas Mavericks were unable to overcome the Jazz on their home court. They were dominated, losing by 37 points for a 127-90 score. The Jazz showed a total team effort as six players scored in double figures led by Simone Fontecchio with 24 points.

Jordan Clarkson also grabbed his first career triple-double in the victory with 20 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. The Jazz improved their record to 15-19 with this win.

Meanwhile, the Mavs' offensive struggles were apparent as not a single player scored more than 20 points. They were led by Luka Doncic who put up 19 while Kyrie Irving had 14 points.