  • “Focus On Being Better Than Quin Cook”: Warriors Fans Up In Arms As Brandin Podziemski Expresses Bold Desire to Be Better Than Steph Curry

“Focus On Being Better Than Quin Cook”: Warriors Fans Up In Arms As Brandin Podziemski Expresses Bold Desire to Be Better Than Steph Curry

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 22, 2025 19:43 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Warriors Fans Up In Arms As Brandin Podziemski Expresses Bold Desire to Be Better Than Steph Curry - Source: Imagn

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski caused a frenzy when he declared that he wants to be better than teammate Steph Curry. He spoke to “NBC Sports Bay Area” on Wednesday when he made the bold declaration.

“I want to be better than him, I think that's a tall task, but I want to maximize my talent in the league and get as much out of it as I can.”

Fans on social media responded to the comment. One fan on X mocked him.

“Focus on being better than Quinn Cook and Nico Mannion first.”
Other fans on X brushed off his comments.

More fans shared the same sentiments.

Brandin Podziemski joined the Warriors after being drafted 19th in the 2023 NBA draft. In his rookie season, he became the first Warriors rookie to have 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a game since Curry in 2009-10.

In his sophomore season, he started 33-out-of-64 games for the Warriors and averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. While he has a long way to go to match Curry’s four championships, two MVPs and 10+ All-Star selections, he has slowly won the trust of coach Steve Kerr, and will be one to watch for the future.

Draymond Green cautions Brandin Podziemski on lofty goals

Brandin Podziemski in his third year with the Warriors said he wants to lead the Warriors after the retirement of current leaders Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Green cautioned him about his lofty goals.

“With him, I say ‘Be careful.’ The more you tell people, the more they use it against you and try to tear you down," said Green. "You could look at the trajectory of (our careers) and where it's going, and we all believe that he’s going to be one of the guys that takes the torch and runs with it."
"But be careful. The moment you have a bad game... Something that our young guys haven't had to deal with because we (the veterans) are still here, you know when things go wrong, (the young guys) don't get crushed, we get crushed. But we've gotten crushed for years, so it's fine."

The Warriors have long sought the successor to Curry. Jordan Poole was tipped to take the mantle but failed and was traded. Then came Jonathan Kuminga, who has shown glimpses but his future with the Dubs is still not guaranteed. Brandin Podziemski has shown glimpses and many fans and analysts will hope this is not another aberration in the grand scheme of things.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

