“Focus On Being Better Than Quin Cook”: Warriors Fans Up In Arms As Brandin Podziemski Expresses Bold Desire to Be Better Than Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski caused a frenzy when he declared that he wants to be better than teammate Steph Curry. He spoke to “NBC Sports Bay Area” on Wednesday when he made the bold declaration.“I want to be better than him, I think that's a tall task, but I want to maximize my talent in the league and get as much out of it as I can.”Fans on social media responded to the comment. One fan on X mocked him.“Focus on being better than Quinn Cook and Nico Mannion first.”NBA MVP, or the “Kevon Looney Award” @BADwhatittweetsLINK@TheDunkCentral @NBCSWarriors Focus on being better than Quinn Cook and Nico Mannion firstOther fans on X brushed off his comments.Mike @DonMike_XLINK@TheDunkCentral @NBCSWarriors Ambition is cute till you realize Steph changed basketball forever. Podz better start by outshooting Klay in practice first 💀TheHardwoodHQ @TheHardwoodHQLINK@TheDunkCentral @NBCSWarriors his goal should be stephs best teamate, not &quot;better then steph&quot; thats the mentality kuminga had, at some point you have to have some mental disciplineMiddy Garoppolo @MiddyGaroppoloLINK@TheDunkCentral @NBCSWarriors Dream big bud but you’ll be lucky to not be playing for the Shanghai sharks in 3 yearsMore fans shared the same sentiments.Master of None @treytrey1011LINK@TheDunkCentral @NBCSWarriors Won’t even be better than Goran Dragic 🤣BettorDays @BettorDays7LINK@TheDunkCentral @NBCSWarriors At what? I've seen this man play I know he's not talking about BasketballBrandin Podziemski joined the Warriors after being drafted 19th in the 2023 NBA draft. In his rookie season, he became the first Warriors rookie to have 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a game since Curry in 2009-10.In his sophomore season, he started 33-out-of-64 games for the Warriors and averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. While he has a long way to go to match Curry’s four championships, two MVPs and 10+ All-Star selections, he has slowly won the trust of coach Steve Kerr, and will be one to watch for the future.Draymond Green cautions Brandin Podziemski on lofty goalsBrandin Podziemski in his third year with the Warriors said he wants to lead the Warriors after the retirement of current leaders Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Green cautioned him about his lofty goals.“With him, I say ‘Be careful.’ The more you tell people, the more they use it against you and try to tear you down,&quot; said Green. &quot;You could look at the trajectory of (our careers) and where it's going, and we all believe that he’s going to be one of the guys that takes the torch and runs with it.&quot;&quot;But be careful. The moment you have a bad game... Something that our young guys haven't had to deal with because we (the veterans) are still here, you know when things go wrong, (the young guys) don't get crushed, we get crushed. But we've gotten crushed for years, so it's fine.&quot;The Warriors have long sought the successor to Curry. Jordan Poole was tipped to take the mantle but failed and was traded. Then came Jonathan Kuminga, who has shown glimpses but his future with the Dubs is still not guaranteed. Brandin Podziemski has shown glimpses and many fans and analysts will hope this is not another aberration in the grand scheme of things.