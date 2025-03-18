"Folks can say what they want": Draymond Green's wife in awe as she hypes up Warriors star's latest milestone

Draymond Green's high-energy approach and intense style of play has not always been appreciated by fans, but it is hard to dispute his impact on the game. While he can be a polarizing figure, Green's resume is one that most NBA players would envy. On Monday, the 35-year-old hit another historic milestone, logging the 6,000th rebound of his career.

Green received plenty of praise on social media but few of those messages would have been as special as the Instagram post from his wife, Hazel Renee.

Following Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets, Renee posted an image on her Instagram story of Green in a white Golden State Warriors uniform getting a rebound and another of him flexing. She added a personal message to go along with it.

"I really be in awe 😍with my ol'man...folks can say what they want but he really be doin the damn thing 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💚," wrote Renee.

Hazel Renee posts on social media following Draymond Green's historic achievement. Photo Credits: Hazel Renee's IG account

In front of 18,064 fans at the Chase Center, Green recorded his 6,000th rebounds against the Nuggets on Monday night. He become just the sixth player in franchise history to reach the milestone.

Green was selected by the Warriors in the 2012 NBA draft and is now in his 13th season with the franchise. Over the stretch, he has led Golden State in rebounds in six different seasons. He has been named to All-Star team on four occasions and was a key contributor during all four of the Warriors' championship runs.

At 6-foot-6, Green is not the tallest player on the court but he certainly has a presence. His ability to use his body effectively, box out consistently and his intensity in the post has seen him evolve into one of the top rebounders in the Western Conference.

"Baby still gettin up": Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee captures daughter fired up commentary over Warriors star's impressive dunk

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after he is called for a foul against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon at Chase Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

NBA star Draymond Green and singer/actress Hazel Renee first met back in Michigan during their college days and were married in 2022. The couple have two daughters together. Green and Renee are also parents to one child each from their previous relationships.

Green has already played 867 games over his NBA career but doesn't seem to be slowing down. The forward put on another strong display against the Nuggets on Monday, and his family was particularly impressed with one play.

After Draymond drove the length of the court to dunk the ball, his daughter could not contain her excitement. Renee posted a video on her Instagram story of their daughter's animated commentary.

"Baby still gettin up," wrote Renee in the caption."

Hazel Renee posts a clip of Draymond Green's dunk. Photo Credit: Hazel Renee's IG account

Renee also added the following message:

"Commentary by our baby who was signaling down to the grooounnddd"

It is unclear which of Green's children Renee was referring too, but it appears the kids continue to get a kick out of seeing their dad throw down thunderous dunks against his opponents.

