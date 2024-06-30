"Following your dreams is lonely": Dwyane Wade agrees to Will Smith's motivational speech on goals

NBA legend Dwyane Wade seemed to wholeheartedly agree with actor Will Smith's motivational speech on the pursuit of dreams. Wade reshared a video of an old speech by Smith on his Instagram story and coupled it with three salute emojis to affirm his agreement with Smith's take.

Dwyane Wade's Instagram story

Smith gave his take during a promo run of his film 'Bad Boys for Life' over four years ago while featuring on 'Sway's Universe'. In the video, Smith says:

"You can't get advice on what you should do with your life... You gotta take your shot and as much as you want people to agree and you want the people around you to be supporting your dreams, it's not gonna be like that all the time.

"You gotta do it alone and people will help once you get the ball rolling people will jump on. But if you don't believe, nobody else is gonna believe. ... You can't wait for somebody else to think you can do it. You gotta be willing to risk everything to be able to become that seed of what you believe is in there. You gotta be fearless, you gotta be relentless."

Dwyane Wade reveals inspiration behind Way of Wade's latest drop

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade dropped a promotional video on Friday for his latest signature kicks with Li-Ning, the Way of Wade 11s, in which he shared the inspiration behind the basketball shoes.

"Every step in this shoe tells a story about my life. The wins, the losses, my upbringing, but most importantly, the strength of my family," Wade said. "Crafted from my journey, the Wade name is now for all those visionaries creating their own path. Make your own way in the Way of Wade."

According to SI, the kicks drew inspiration from Afrofuturism and were used as a canvas to tell the story of Wade's life. The design of the performance shoe features various tributes to the three-time NBA champions' life and career.

Key performance tech specs of Dwyane Wade's signature shoes include a premium and durable leather upper, a midsole EVA frame, a carbon core drive system and boom cushioning for enhanced stability and support.

Moreover, the TPU heel counter keeps players locked in, and the GCU outsole offers enhanced grip and durability through a specially formulated molecular rubber structure.

The Li-Ning Way of Wade 11 '305' is listed at $225 and will be available to be purchased online via kickscrew.com and wayofwade.com.