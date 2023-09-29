Following in LeBron James' footsteps, Steph Curry set to produce documentary on Bay Area legend Mac Dre with Unanimous Media

From one Bay Area legend to another, Steph Curry is set to produce a documentary film on the late Mac Dre. The film will be produced by Curry's Unanimous Media with co-founder Erick Peyton. Dre's mother, Wanda Salvatto, will be among those telling the legacy of the Bay Area hip hop icon.

In an interview with Billboard, Salvatto discussed the impact of his son in the Bay Area, but also his music that influenced a generation of artists. Wiz Khalifa and Warren G are some of the rappers who praised Dre's hyphy music and culture.

"I look forward to sharing how from Andre's dreams of rapping emerged a blueprint that not only inspired a generation but also became a guide to conquering obstacles and fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams," Salvatto said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Mac Dre was born and raised in the Bay Area, Steph Curry made his name with the Golden State Warriors. Curry also made basketball relevant again in the Bay Area by leading the Warriors to four NBA championships since 2015. He established himself as one of the biggest icons of that part of California.

"Mac Dre is a cultural icon who made a tremendous impact on the Bay Area and beyond through his music and pioneering creativity," Curry told Billboard. "We're honored to work with Mac Dre's incredible mother, Wanda, to tell her son's life story with respect and dignity for fans, the Bay Area community, and music lovers alike."

Some of Dre's biggest hits include "Thizzle Dance," "Feelin' Myself," "Get Stupid," "Since '84," and “Make You Mine." He was killed in Kansas City, Missouri after a performance. The suspect was never found and the case remains unsolved to this day.

Also Read: "Look at it as a great honeymoon" - Rob Pelinka had a weird analogy to comfort D'Angelo Russell after disastrous Nuggets series

Steph Curry's Unanimous Media has deals with many companies

Following in the footsteps of LeBron James' venture into Hollywood production, Steph Curry founded Unanimous Media in 2018 with film producer Erick Peyton. The name of the company came from Curry's accomplishment as the first NBA player to be named unanimous MVP.

Their first deal was with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In 2021, Unanimous Media signed a multiyear deal with NBCUniversal reportedly worth around eight figures. It's a long-term partnership that was dubbed back then as the first global talent partnership in the industry.

Some of the projects under Unanimous Media include the TV series "Good Times," the short documentary film "Queen of Basketball," the golf show "Holey Moley" and Curry's documentary called "Steph Curry: Underrated."

Also Read: "The Warriors had some questionable characters" - Dell Curry once doubted Golden State as perfect landing spot for Steph Curry in 2009 NBA draft