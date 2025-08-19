"For a bag of Doritos" - NBA fans react to Terry Rozier receiving no trade interest despite desperation from Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are reportedly willing to move on from guard Terry Rozier. The Heat acquired the explosive guard on a mid-season trade in 2024 for Kyle Lowry. However, he has struggled to find his rhythm on the floor. Which is why he hasn't been the same player.

Rozier is in the final year of his four-year, $96.2 million contract, and Miami is willing to part ways with him. However, his subpar performance has hindered the franchise from finding a trade partner for him. Last season, he appeared in 64 games, averaging 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

It was a significant drop since he averaged 23.2 points in his final season with the Charlotte Hornets.

Ethan J. Skolnick, host of the "Five on the Floor" podcast, reported that the Heat have looked everywhere to try and trade Rozier. According to Skolnick, Miami has become desperate in looking for a trade partner for the point guard.

"According to sources for the Five on the Floor podcast, the Heat have been actively shopping the expiring final year of Rozier's contract (worth $24-26 million depending on incentives) for just about anything, but specifically frontcourt help," Skolnick wrote.

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral The Miami Heat are willing to trade Terry Rozier for ‘just about anything,’ per @EthanJSkolnick “So, according to sources for the Five on the Floor podcast (part of the Five Reasons Sports Network, the Heat have been actively shopping the expiring final year of Rozier's

Following this report, fans revealed their thoughts on Miami's situation with Rozier.

"For a bag of Doritos," a fan said.

GG Era @ClipNation74 @TheDunkCentral @EthanJSkolnick For a bag of Doritos

“Willing to trade him for just about anything” 😭😭😭 this is nastyyyy work," another fan commented.

"A bag of chips and two apples take it or leave it," one fan said.

Others weren't surprised that Rozier isn't getting a lot of attention.

"No s**t... he's one of the worst players in the league and he's making $26m," someone commented.

Ben @TheHurricaneBen @TheDunkCentral @EthanJSkolnick No shit... he's one of the worst players in the league and he's making $26m.

"sorry but nobody is going to pay this dude $25 million for the year," a comment read.

"Yeah who wants that contract," his contract was brought up again.

Terry Rozier's style of play doesn't fit well with the Heat

Since arriving in Miami, Terry Rozier has struggled to contribute to the team. There have been plenty of instances where he wasn't part of the rotation due to his on-court problems.

Last season, even Rozier was aware that his style of play didn't fit well with what Miami is trying to do.

“I think it’s just my style of play hasn’t been the best fit for what we want to do,” Rozier said.

In his last seven games in the campaign, he was almost not part of the rotation. He only up 3.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He only shot 17.4% from downtown, which made it clear that he was having trouble from the floor. In the playoffs, Terry Rozier did not play a single game.

