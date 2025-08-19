  • home icon
  • "For a bag of Doritos" - NBA fans react to Terry Rozier receiving no trade interest despite desperation from Miami Heat

"For a bag of Doritos" - NBA fans react to Terry Rozier receiving no trade interest despite desperation from Miami Heat

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 19, 2025 21:56 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Washington Wizards - Source: Imagn
Fans react to the Miami Heat wanting to trade Tarry Rozier (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Miami Heat are reportedly willing to move on from guard Terry Rozier. The Heat acquired the explosive guard on a mid-season trade in 2024 for Kyle Lowry. However, he has struggled to find his rhythm on the floor. Which is why he hasn't been the same player.

Rozier is in the final year of his four-year, $96.2 million contract, and Miami is willing to part ways with him. However, his subpar performance has hindered the franchise from finding a trade partner for him. Last season, he appeared in 64 games, averaging 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

It was a significant drop since he averaged 23.2 points in his final season with the Charlotte Hornets.

Ethan J. Skolnick, host of the "Five on the Floor" podcast, reported that the Heat have looked everywhere to try and trade Rozier. According to Skolnick, Miami has become desperate in looking for a trade partner for the point guard.

"According to sources for the Five on the Floor podcast, the Heat have been actively shopping the expiring final year of Rozier's contract (worth $24-26 million depending on incentives) for just about anything, but specifically frontcourt help," Skolnick wrote.
Following this report, fans revealed their thoughts on Miami's situation with Rozier.

"For a bag of Doritos," a fan said.
“Willing to trade him for just about anything” 😭😭😭 this is nastyyyy work," another fan commented.
"A bag of chips and two apples take it or leave it," one fan said.

Others weren't surprised that Rozier isn't getting a lot of attention.

"No s**t... he's one of the worst players in the league and he's making $26m," someone commented.
"sorry but nobody is going to pay this dude $25 million for the year," a comment read.
"Yeah who wants that contract," his contract was brought up again.

Terry Rozier's style of play doesn't fit well with the Heat

Since arriving in Miami, Terry Rozier has struggled to contribute to the team. There have been plenty of instances where he wasn't part of the rotation due to his on-court problems.

Last season, even Rozier was aware that his style of play didn't fit well with what Miami is trying to do.

“I think it’s just my style of play hasn’t been the best fit for what we want to do,” Rozier said.

In his last seven games in the campaign, he was almost not part of the rotation. He only up 3.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He only shot 17.4% from downtown, which made it clear that he was having trouble from the floor. In the playoffs, Terry Rozier did not play a single game.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
