"For basketball and personality reasons, you can’t put Beverley and Westbrook together" - NBA analyst asserts that LA Lakers will have to get rid of Russell Westbrook

The common theme over the last few days seems to be the LA Lakers' need to trade Russell Westbrook following Patrick Beverley's arrival. Their deep-seated animosity could mean that the Lakers backcourt isn’t enough for both of them.

On “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Chris Mannix sees more than just warring personalities that could drive the Lakers to move the former MVP. Mannix said:

“There’s gotta be a deal close for Westbrook. For basketball and personality reasons, you can’t put Beverley and Westbrook together. Forget the fact they hate each other. You put them on the floor together, you play the greatest shell defense in the history of basketball.

“You’re going back to the ‘50s and ‘60s with the kind of defense you’re playing when those two are out there.”

The Sports Illustrated writer’s comments were pure speculation since Westbrook and Beverley have never played together. He’s assuming that together they can’t execute the shell defense, which is a basic basketball principle where communication and teamwork are key essentials.

Mannix’s analysis must be directed more at Russell Westbrook than Patrick Beverley. The former Minnesota Timberwolves guard has made a career in the NBA by making an impact on the defensive end. He’s regularly used by whichever team he plays on to take on the opposing team’s best perimeter player.

ESPN Stats & Info



Over the last 5 seasons, Beverley has allowed the 2nd-lowest FG pct as the closest defender among players with 2,000 shots defended over that span. Patrick Beverley will look to add to a Lakers team that struggled on defense last season, ranking 21st in defensive efficiency.

Beverley has displayed his defensive chops ever since he began playing in the NBA. Last season, he took on the unenviable task of shadowing Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant in the postseason.

Russell Westbrook, on the other hand, has done the opposite of what Beverley brings to the table. “Russ” has the physical tools to excel on defense, which he showed during his UCLA days. However, the tenacity and hustle he showed in college never consistently translated into his NBA career.

LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has repeatedly mentioned his plans for Westbrook next season. Ham wants the nine-time All-Star to be a “pit bull” on defense while playing a limited role on offense. The Lakers’ new shot-caller seems to be asking “Russ” to become a Patrick Beverley-like player.

Kendrick Perkins has high hopes for defensive upside of a Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley pairing

Unlike Chris Mannix, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins sees potential on the defensive end for Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley.

“Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook actually could be the most dangerous defensive backcourt in the NBA.”

Kendrick Perkins



"Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook actually could be the most dangerous defensive backcourt in the NBA." Russell Westbrook is arguably the most athletic guard to ever play the game of basketball… and his goal this season should be to make an All-Defensive team for the 1st time in his career!

“Big Perk” seems to believe Westbrook is capable of adjusting his game at this stage in his career. However, the former OKC Thunder superstar has hardly shown a willingness to do the dirty work on defense before.

It remains to be seen if he does indeed change his game, particularly after all the trade rumors that he has been bombarded with.

UNDISPUTED



Darvin Ham reportedly won't hesitate to bench players for not embracing new roles: "If Russ isn't playing up to the expectations, I do believe he'll end up benching Russ."

If the Lakers eventually end up keeping Westbrook, Darvin Ham can only hope that the former MVP will buy into the team’s defensive philosophy. Otherwise, he may see Beverley take most of his minutes, especially during the crucial stages of games.

