“For certain, no for the hot lap”: Jimmy Butler refuses to partake in Miami GP hot lap after shenanigans in a previous incident

By Kevin McCormick
Modified May 05, 2024 17:25 GMT
In the past, Jimmy Butler had the opportunity to be part of the hot lap in an F1 race. Following his terrifying experience the first time around, the Miami Heat star made it clear it's soemthing he won't be doing again.

This weekend, F1 made it's way back to Miami for a race at the Miami International Autodrome. Butler was among the celebrities in attendance, and decided to do a short interview for social media. When asked about doing the hot lap again, the All-Star forward was quick to shoot the idea down.

"Hot lap," Butler said. "No for the hot lap. For certain no for the hot lap."

The hot lap in F1 is what the cars do after they're done warming up their vehicles for a race. It is a timed lap once the engines and tires are fully warmed up. When Butler sat passenger for this in the past, he was unable to hide his nervousness.

