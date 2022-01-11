"No one in the NBA has played better than LeBron James” - Magic Johnson hails the LA Lakers talisman for his sublime outings over the last few weeks

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson is among the many fans of what LeBron James has been able to accomplish over the last few weeks. James has arguably been the best player in the league since December.

The 37-year-old is currently averaging 30.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. LeBron is shooting on 55/39/80 splits during that stretch.

Here's what Johnson tweeted after the Lakers' star dropped his 18th 30-point game of the current NBA season in the team's 119-127 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies:

"For the last three weeks, no one in the NBA has played better than LeBron James. He has more 30-point games than anybody this season with 18 and is averaging 30 points, 6 assists, 7 rebounds while shooting 52% from the field," tweeted Johnson.

LeBron's stellar run has brought up his name in MVP conversations. The consideration hasn't been as strong, though, as the Lakers haven't performed that well as a unit, despite LeBron's impressive run.

The LA Lakers have a 21-20 record halfway through the campaign. They will need contributions from the rest of the players aside from LeBron, if they are to turn things around in the second half of the season.

Can LeBron James translate his performances into winning results for LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers have been heavily reliant on LeBron James this season. That shouldn't have been the case, though, as they acquired a third All-Star in the form of Russell Westbrook. It was done to ensure James didn't have to shoulder the responsibility of leading the team single-handedly.

However, that plan hasn't worked well. Westbrook has looked like a misfit playing alongside James. He has been a ball-dominant player throughout his career and is struggling to play off the ball while sharing the floor with a high-usage rate player like LeBron.

Westbrook hasn't been able to make much of a difference with the ball in his hands, either. He is averaging four to five turnovers per game, which has led to LeBron being asked to be the floor-general for the team for the majority of plays.

HoopsHype @hoopshype LeBron James is the first player in history to improve his career scoring average in his 19th NBA season.



He's one of only two to improve his steals average and one of three to accomplish that with assists.



LeBron > Father Time. LeBron James is the first player in history to improve his career scoring average in his 19th NBA season.He's one of only two to improve his steals average and one of three to accomplish that with assists.LeBron > Father Time. https://t.co/rPWzm4VIa2

With Anthony Davis out injured, LeBron has had to carry out the job of a defensive anchor as well. The rest of the supporting cast featuring Carmelo Anthony, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard has also been streaky with their performances. That has led to James' failure to translate his individual efforts into winning results for the team.

It's important to take note that there are ten new players on this Lakers roster, though. It was always going to be an uphill task for them to find their chemistry on the court.

The Lakeshow have also had to deal with plenty of injuries during the 41 games they have played thus far. If they manage to stay healthy, there is a great chance they may end up making huge strides over the next 41 games of the campaign.

