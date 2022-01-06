“For me, it would be KD, Giannis, DeMar DeRozan as my top 3” - Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James has no chance of winning the NBA MVP

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is having an incredible season that has earned him MVP considerations from folks around the basketball world.

But on Fox Sports' morning show Undisputed: Skip and Shannon, former NFL star Shannon Sharpe doesn't believe LeBron James has a chance of winning the MVP award this season. Sharpe said:

"Because the Lakers don't have a good enough record and I don't believe they are gonna have a good enough record to warrant him or justify him getting that and I get that Steph Curry finished second last year and they were in the play-in tournament. But that's not gonna happen."

Sharpe listed who he thinks his top contenders for the MVP are this season by saying:

"For me it would be KD, Giannis, DeMar DeRozan would be my top 3 right now as I sit here today."

But Shannon Sharpe did give props to King James and the incredible season that he is currently having. Sharpe continued:

"I think just the mere fact that LeBron James could be a top five vote-getter in the MVP conversation in year 19 speaks to the volume of the type of season he's had."

Can LeBron James win the MVP award this season?

King James celebrates against the Portland Trail Blazers

The Chosen One, despite the poor season the Lakers have had thus far, has been absolutely remarkable this campaign as he continues to defy age and logic. King James is averaging 28.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting the ball 52% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc. He has recorded three triple-doubles as well as twelve double-doubles this season for the Lakers.

But as Shannon Sharpe rightly pointed out, a team's record plays a significant role in the voting for MVP despite it being an individual accolade. This is where James falls short to the likes of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry as the Lakers are struggling and find themselves sixth in the Western Conference with a 20-19 record. They hover around the .500 mark and are five games behind the fourth seed Memphis Grizzlies.

What strengthens the case for LeBron being the MVP of the league is his ability to play different positions. Head coach Frank Vogel has opted to deploy James at center on many occasions this season due to the absence of Anthony Davis. Despite not being his natural position, King James has continued to play at a remarkably high level.

LeBron is shooting 37% from downtown this season, the third highest of his career. That is remarkable when you add that he is also taking a career-high eight attempts per game. All these reasons allow a strong case to be made for LeBron James being in the MVP race, but his team's record could prove to be a big hindrance.

