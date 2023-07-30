“For him to say that type of s**t to me" - Kevin Durant looks back on reaching tipping point with Draymond Green

Back in his tenure with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant got a little upset with Draymond Green during one of their games together. Durant recently shared the story about the time Green didn't pass the ball to him or to any of his other teammates with the clock winding down in a quarter. The entire Warriors bench was baffled by the play, but Draymond was oddly pissed at everyone.

Durant revealed that after Green turned the ball over in the final seconds of the match, he sounded off to the bench expressing his frustrations towards Durant. KD wasn't having it and was confused about why he was being treated that way by Dray. Durant then isolated himself from the situation rather than adding fuel to the fire.

"The play happened, I was going to grab the rebound, he [Draymond Green] came and grabbed it," Durant said. "I'm thinking he gonna just toss it to me and we run up court and i'm going to shoot the shot. We all figured that would happen, and then when it didn't I was kind of shocked. I'm just so confused at that point coz he never ever did nothing like that before."

Durant continued:

"Then I just heard him screaming. ... He usually screaming when he come back to the bench. But what is he saying? Then he started going off and I'm just like 'Maybe it's because I was like pissed and he didn't give me the rock.' ... For him to say that type of sh*t to me, it just threw me for a loop, I just started Isolating myself after that.”

Looking back at Kevin Durant's tenure with the Golden State Warriors

Back in 2016, Kevin Durant created arguably the most unstoppable super team of all time when he joined the Golden State Warriors. Durant, one of the NBA's most lethal scorers, teamed up with the greatest shooter of all time Steph Curry, and two other future Hall of Fame players such as Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The 2016-2017 season marked Durant's debut with the Warriors, and he seamlessly integrated into the team's fast-paced, unselfish style of play. His scoring ability, versatility, and defensive presence made an immediate impact, and the Warriors looked virtually unstoppable on their quest for redemption after falling short in the NBA Finals the previous year.

The 2017-2018 season saw Durant and the Warriors continue their dominance. Durant's offensive prowess was on full display, as he averaged 26.4 points per game while shooting an incredible 51.6% from the field. Once again, the Warriors made a deep playoff run, ultimately securing their second consecutive NBA title.

Durant's successful tenure in Golden State was marked by his remarkable consistency and his ability to perform on the biggest stages. He brought an unprecedented level of scoring efficiency to an already high-octane offense, making the Warriors virtually invincible.

