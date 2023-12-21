“For a second I thought it was Obama”: Stacey King has a comical brain fade after seeing Bill Cartwright at Lakers-Bulls

The stars are out for the head-to-head encounter between the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls. Wednesday’s game is the first of two meetings between the two teams. LeBron James and crew’s only visit to the United Center in the regular season has fans in droves at the said arena.

Two of those in attendance are Bulls legends Horace Grant and Bill Cartwright who were seated beside each other in one of the VIP suites. Grant was the team’s starting power forward while Cartwright was the center in Chicago’s first three-peat.

Stacey King, another member of those legendary teams, now works as a color commentator for the Windy City outfit. Once he saw Cartwright, he blurted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Look at Bill [Cartwright]! For a second I thought that was [President] Obama! Bill, baby! The President is in the building!”

Expand Tweet

King and Cartwright were teammates for nearly five seasons in Chicago. The former was a rookie in 1989 while the latter was already a veteran who came from the New York Knicks. King was played backup to Cartwright and Horace Grant.

Led by Michael Jordan, the they eventually overcame the Detroit Pistons before winning the championships in 1991, 1992 and 1993. Stacey King was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 1993-94 season. Bill Cartwright stayed before finishing his career with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1995.

Considering how King mistook Cartwright to be President Barack Obama, the two former teammates must not have seen each other for some time.

The LA Lakers and the Chicago Bulls are going back and forth on Wednesday night

The Chicago Bulls have been playing quite well of late. They are 6-3 in their last nine games and recently beat NBA MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The team’s fans have been excited to see how it will fare against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers.

Chicago raced to an early 33-22 lead after the first 12 minutes of the game. Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Coby White had excellent starts. “King James” and the Lakers, however, responded in the second period to close the gap.

Expand Tweet

Stacey King and Bill Cartwright’s former team held a 61-55 lead heading into the break. They’ll have their eyes closely monitoring the action while hoping the Bulls end the night with a big win.