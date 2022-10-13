“For whatever reason, they have allowed him to run amok” - NBA analyst rips the Golden State Warriors for enabling Draymond Green to do as he pleases and speculates on the reasons why nobody is checking him

The Golden State Warriors have meted out the punishment to Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole. Coach Steve Kerr, in a press conference, explained that Green will only be fined but will not be suspended for even a single game.

Rob Parker of “The Odd Couple” podcast couldn’t understand why the Warriors dealt with Green’s infraction in such a manner. He said:

“For whatever reason, they have allowed him to run amok with that organization. I don’t know if he’s real close with one of the owners or they’re just in love with him or whatever it is. If I’m a teammate, it’s hard for me to feel good that Draymond got away with that.”

"The punishment doesn't fit the crime. Draymond got suspended a game for hurting KD's feelings...They're saying KD's feelings are more important that Jordan getting punched."

The Fox Sports analyst added that had Draymond Green not been allowed to get away with shenanigans, the Warriors possibly would have retained Kevin Durant. Durant notably admitted in an interview that his dustup with Green was part of the reason he left the Bay Area.

Golden State suspended Draymond Green for that altercation with Durant, where he called the current Brooklyn Nets superstar a “b**ch.” But the former Defensive Player of the Year’s status with the Warriors was so secure, KD felt he was an outsider.

Chris Broussard, the co-host of “The Odd Couple” podcast, agreed with Parker’s assessment of the lenient punishment:

“Even though you’re winning, even though he’s a really good player, you still could be like, ‘Dude, you can’t be doing this stuff! We love you, but you can’t be going off on this person or that person. You gotta be professional.’ And nobody’s been willing to do it and this is the result.”

Broussard went on to state that Steph Curry, as the Warriors’ franchise player, doesn’t have the personality and presence to keep Green in check. The Fox Sports analyst claimed that had the Warriors been punishing the four-time champ for his misdeeds from the start, he would not have been so daring.

The Golden State Warriors’ “biggest crisis” in Steve Kerr’s time only merited a fine on Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr opened up a little bit regarding the Draymond Green situation during a recent press conference, saying:

“He is going to come back to practice on Thursday. He's been fined, he will not be suspended. I expect him to play Friday in our last pre-season game, and on opening night.”

Called it the "biggest crisis" they've faced since he's been with Warriors.

He added:

“It's never easy, no matter what decision you make in a situation like this. It's not gonna be perfect. This is the biggest crisis we've ever had since I've been a coach here. This is really serious stuff.”

The Golden State Warriors suspended Green for his heated verbal exchange with Kevin Durant. By Kerr’s admission, that wasn’t the biggest problem they had to deal with during his stint with the team.

Jordan Poole, getting punched in the mouth by a teammate, was described by the coach as the “biggest crisis” he had to deal with. The “really serious stuff,” however, was only worth a fine.

JP was reportedly fine with how things worked out after the incident, which is why Green was spared from suspension. But most basketball analysts were adamant that Poole would not ask for a suspension as he would be thought of as weak.





"If the Warriors had not prevailed against the Celtics, I believe Draymond Green would be suspended for a long time because there would be nothing to run back and love. You wrist-slapped him."

The Bay Area team looked in disarray as they tried to minimize the incident before the leaked video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole went viral. They are now handing out a punishment that most basketball analysts consider to be a slap on the wrist on Green.

