“For whatever reason, LeBron was able to keep him on the track” - Shannon Sharpe believes the LA Lakers can be title contenders if they get Kyrie Irving

The LA Lakers are trying to get back to their status of being contenders ahead of the upcoming season. The roster has been overhauled by the front office, but rumors of a move for Kyrie Irving just won't go away.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe spoke about how adding Kyrie Irving would tremendously improve the Lakers' chances next year. Sharpe spoke about how, despite all the baggage that comes with Irving, LeBron James managed to keep him in tow when they were Cleveland Cavaliers.

"At 20 years, you've done all that, you won MVPs, 'Yeah, I'm going to pass Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar), but it sure will be nice to pass him in a season in which we're heading to win the title, which I can see happening if we get old Kyrie,'" Sharpe said. "You can't (trust Irving), but for whatever reason LeBron was able to keep him on track. Yeah, on the track.

"But then he got too big for himself and then, you know, had to dismiss him."

Irving is under contract with the Brooklyn Nets for one more season. He will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023 after the pair failed to agree on a new long-term contract.

The Nets, however, are reportedly not willing to engage in any trade conversations surrounding Irving as they await more clarity on Kevin Durant's future. There is hope within the franchise that Brooklyn could run it back this season. But the Lakers remain firm favorites to land Irving should it come to that stage.

What are the chances of the LA Lakers getting Irving?

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving

Earlier in the summer, there was a chance that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving could walk away from Brooklyn and sign with another team. The LA Lakers were touted as the favorites to sign him with their midlevel exception, but Irving exercised his player option worth over $36 million.

The possibility of a deal still exists between the Lakers and Nets for Irving, however. The Lakers can offer Russell Westbrook in return for Irving and possibly someone like Joe Harris added to make the salaries work. Westbrook will team up with Durant once again if this comes to fruition. But there was never any indication that the Nets would entertain this trade.

Kyrie Irving in his 3 season with the Nets:



27.1 PPG

4.7 RPG

6.0 APG

1.4 SPG

49.0 FG%

40.6 3P%

92.0 FT%

6 playoff wins



Time to reunite with LeBron?

One trade that is completely from left field and seems like fantasy basketball would be to trade Kevin Durant and Irving for Anthony Davis and Westbrook. The salaries match, and Brooklyn would get a bona fide All-Star in AD. The Lakers would get two incredible players who essentially solve their shooting problems.

The biggest stumbling block for the Lakers is Westbrook and his mammoth salary as no team is willing to take him on board after his performances last season. If the Lakers can include another team like the Indiana Pacers, a three-team trade might be possible.

