"Forever grateful for you as a friend"- Steph Curry gives a heartfelt tribute to departing Warriors GM Bob Myers

As Bob Myers steps down from his position as the president and general manager of the Golden State Warriors after 12 years, Steph Curry joined the franchise in paying tribute to him. In his time at the franchise, Myers built a dynasty that brought them four championships. However, despite the success, the 48-year-old now feels that he can no longer make time for the position like he used to.

Curry took to Instagram stories to send out a message for the departing Warriors GM. He said that beyond his role as an executive, Curry will be "forever grateful" to Myers "as a friend." Check out his full message below.

"Before the trophies and the memories over this run, I remember I told you 'you better get it right!' And you did. The GM role was great and you did your thing, but forever grateful for you as a friend forever. Changed each other's lives! Enjoy the next chapter my guy. Thank you Bob!"

Steph Curry and the Warriors will miss Bob Myers

After the success Bob Myers brought to the Golden State Warriors, the organization might find it difficult to find a replacement for him. Besides, Myers' close friends on the squad Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr, and Klay Thompson will miss having him around.

During a press conference, Myers expressed deep emotions as he extended his gratitude to everyone he worked with during his tenure with the Warriors, including the dedicated fans in the local community.

Myers' time with the team was undoubtedly successful, as he played a crucial role in constructing four championship-winning seasons for the Golden State franchise, with the most recent triumph coming in 2022. With Myers stepping down, the new President of Basketball Operations and General Manager will have huge shoes to fill.

