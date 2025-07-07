"Forever a legend" - Steph Curry honors Kevon Looney's Warriors run as 3x NBA champ officially ends 10-yr stint with Dubs

Steph Curry showed his appreciation for former teammate Kevon Looney via his Instagram on Sunday. After 10 years of playing with the Golden State Warriors, Looney is moving on to play with the New Orleans Pelicans.

His decision to play for a different team next season shocked many Warriors fans, as he has been a key piece of Golden State's roster, helping them bring home three NBA titles during his time with the team.

Steph Curry acknowledged the importance of Kevon Looney to their team and had to give his former teammate his flowers. The veteran guard reposted a post from The Player's Tribune to his Instagram story and wrote:

"Forever a legend Toon!!! '17 on the clock.'"

Steph Curry's Instagram story

Looney entered free agency after his three-year $22.5 million contract expired this year. While many hoped he would re-sign with the Warriors, the New Orleans Pelicans offered Looney a two-year deal worth $16 million.

In an interview for The Player's Tribune, Kevon Looney reflected on his time playing in Golden State, saying:

"I think the thing I'm most proud of when it comes to my time with the Warriors is the fact that I earned everything that came to me as a player. I'm going to miss being a Golden State Warrior. Miss our fans, the whole Bay Area."

Steph Curry welcomes LeBron James' potential trade to the Warriors

LeBron James is set to play in his 23rd NBA season after using his player option with the LA Lakers. While this means that James will suit up for the Purple and Gold in the 2025-26 season, it doesn't mean that the King is no longer eligible for a trade.

James' agent Rich Paul stated that the King is still looking to win championships and feels like LA isn't the place to do so. This has led to many trade rumors, including The Athletic, which suggested that LeBron would be a perfect fit with the Golden State Warriors.

After this, Steph Curry went on social media to welcome the idea of "King" James joining their roster.

"Welcome. We've been waiting for you," Curry's nod to James.

Steph Curry and LeBron James have established a solid bond throughout the course of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Both players have expressed interest in getting the opportunity to play with each other again.

Given the rumors of LeBron potentially making his Lakers exit, this offseason might be a good time for the Warriors to work something out.

