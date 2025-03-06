"Forgotten great player" - Doc Rivers makes his feelings clear about Giannis Antetokounmpo's lack of recognition despite career year

Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the best players to break into the NBA since his debut in 2016. However, according to his coach, the two-time MVP and 2021 NBA champion hasn't been getting the praise he deserves - with the current season arguably his best.

Doc Rivers took over as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in mid-last season and appears set to guide the Bucks to the postseason for the second successive season. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a catalyst for the Bucks' success for years when he has been on the court, leading the team both as a scorer and a personality, rallying the team around him.

In an interview with ESPN, Rivers reminded people all over the NBA world that despite the lack of attention Giannis Antetokounmpo or Milwaukee are receiving this year, his superstar player is still amongst the best in the league. Per Rivers, the Greek Freak's numbers are comparable to anyone else's, and he is a leader on both ends of the floor.

"It's almost like he's a forgotten great player in the league. I hear about everybody else, and I don't hear enough about what Giannis is doing. He's having a career year, and in some ways," said Rivers about the Greek Freak. "I feel, it's going unnoticed. You put his numbers against anybody in the league this year; you really can't. Then we factor in that he plays on both sides of the ball as well."

The meteoric rise of talents like Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jayson Tatum has sparked some opinion that Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting lost in the shuffle of NBA stars. But as the postseason nears, Antetokounmpo guiding the Bucks into the playoffs could remind the NBA world of his worth.

How are Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks set up as the postseason approaches?

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with guard Damian Lillard (0) after scoring a basket during an NBA game. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Milwaukee Bucks (36-25) are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, four games behind the third-seeded New York Knicks. With an 8-2 record in their last 10 games, the Bucks look to fend off the Indiana Pacers to secure a home-court advantage in their inevitable first-round matchup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee have played well together but are incomplete. Bobby Portis was suspended for all but four of the Bucks' remaining games for violating the NBA's drug policy when he accidentally took the wrong painkiller. Getting him back for the playoffs gives the team a significant boost to their bench alongside trade deadline acquisition Kyle Kuzma.

Milwaukee will go as far as the Greek Freak and Damian Lillard take them in the playoffs. Both players are amongst the best at their position in the league when they are at their best, and the Bucks are a dark horse contender to represent the Eastern Conference in the Finals this year. Doing so would serve as a reminder of how good Antetokounmpo and Lillard are.

