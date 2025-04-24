Former 2x NBA champ labels Draymond Green OJ Simpson of basketball following brutal physical play

Former Houston Rockets star Vernon Maxwell labeled Draymond Green as the 'OJ Simpson of basketball'. The comparison came after the Golden State Warriors forward's brutal physical style of ball in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA playoffs at the Toyota Center on Wednesday.
Green had his instances where he and Dillon Brooks collided. He was later involved with more physicality with Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason. This prompted Maxwell to share his two cents on X (formerly Twitter):
"Draymond Green is the OJ Simpson of basketball."
The Rockets fans got behind their team as there were boos and yells at Green for his intimidating play in what has been a tough series for both teams so far. Houston led the Warriors 60-46 at halftime.
Rockets crowd chant expletives at Draymond Green after intense physical play
The Houston Rockets crowd did not hold back as chants of "F*** you, Draymond' rang out at the Toyota Center. The jumbotron showed Green checking in after a breather and the fans made sure they reminded the 4x NBA champion about his style of play.
There weren't a lot of numbers that Green propped up as he was yet to hit double figures with seven points to show for as the Warriors were forced to play catchup for a major part of the game.
Draymond Green has previously garnered ample flak for his brutal physical play, often resulting in altercations and tech fouls. With Rockets looking to equal the series, it remains to be seen how Green fares at home for Games 3 and 4.
