Former 2x NBA champion raises Paolo Banchero's career ceiling with Hall of Fame prediction: "Their core is elite"

Former two-time NBA champion Mike Miller believes Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic is a future Hall of Famer. Miller made the prediction during an episode of "The Ogs" podcast with fellow host and former NBA player, Udonis Haslem. In addition, Miller also said the young Orlando star will get an All-Star nod this year.

Miller heaped praise on Banchero's game, pointing out how he can attack, get to the foul line and has upped his 3-point percentage to 40%. Mike Miller played for three seasons with the Miami Heat during the LeBron and the Big Three era:

"Obviously, I talk to him all the time through the process and through everything, and the reason he's going to be an All-Star this year and going to be a Hall of Famer is the way he answers..." Miller said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He can go out and get 35 every night, he can attack; he can get to the foul line, he can shoot 12 free throws a game. He's actually got his 3-point up to about 40 percent this year, maybe above 40 percent." Miller added.

Miller added:

"He continues to evolve his game, but his whole thing is, 'I just want to win', and he told me, he goes, 'Coach, I told you this when I got here were going to make the playoffs the second year', so to see this and to do this without Wendell Carter too cause their core is elite."

In addition to being a podcaster, Mike Miller is an NBA agent and his biggest client is the 2022 No. 1 pick, Paolo Banchero.

Orlando Magic bench key to their early season success

The Orlando Magic are currently sitting in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. A major reason for the team's early success is due to the impressive contributions the bench has afforded them this season.

Orlando's bench is second in the league in points scored at 45.1 ppg.

The bench lineup featuring Cole Anthony, Joe Ingles, Jonathan Isaac, Moe Wagner and Gary Harris has provided valuable minutes when their starters are rested.

Moe Wagner and Cole Anthony have particularly been shining off the bench this season, averaging 11.6 and 14.8 points per game, respectively:

"I think our second unit is confident as a unit. We are one of the best second units in the league. Just do whatever we can to help the first unit and for us together get some of these wins," Gary Harris said.

The Orlando Magic will be looking for the bench to play even better as they have a grueling schedule ahead of them. They take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday and then meet the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.