Former 6 MOTY and podcaster ruminate over a hypothetical Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant trade

In a 2024 season full of expectations for Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant, the two superstars came up short of what was expected of them. With the two stars out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, former LA Clippers guard Lou Williams and actor Spank Horton discussed the possibility of trading the two stars for each other.

Interestingly, Horton pointed out that he'd be willing to trade Joel Embiid to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Kevin Durant and a first-round pick. However, Williams wasn't having it as he doesn't consider losing a strong presence at the rim for a 35-year-old scoring forward an ideal move.

Additionally, the three-time Six Man of the Year winner doesn't approve of only receiving Kevin Durant and a first-round pick for an MVP-caliber player. Regardless of what's a fair trade package in this scenario, Horton argued that Joel Embiid's history of injuries has garnered concerns from him in terms of the team's outlook in the future.

NBA insider highlights a possible move involving a team-up between Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant

Following the Sixers' disappointing 118-115 Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks, NBA insider Zach Lowe talked on his "The Lowe" podcast that the Philadelphia 76ers front office will be looking into Kevin Durant's situation with the Phoenix Suns.

"I'll tell you this, knowing Daryl Morey, he'll call about [Kevin] Durant," Lowe said. "Vurtures'll circle Phoenix. He'll be a vulture."

The Sixers are heading into one of their most crucial offseasons, considering that they came up short yet again in this year's postseason. Despite making sure that he became available to play in the NBA Playoffs, Joel Embiid's presence was not enough to propel his team to a first-round series win.

The possible acquisition of Kevin Durant in an envisioned team-up with the 2023 NBA MVP and Tyrese Maxey could improve their chances for a deep postseason run next year, considering that the team is in need of more reliable scoring options.

However, it remains to be seen what the 76ers front office will need to include in a trade package in order to acquire the 14-time NBA All-Star. On the other hand, the Suns are also in a tough spot with their lack of tradeable assets, which they can capitalize on by trading away one of their superstars.

There's no denying that Tyrese Maxey has lived up to the responsibility of being the team's second option alongside Joel Embiid, but that tandem was definitely put to the test under the microscope of the playoff atmosphere. Another option at the level of Kevin Durant can certainly make things more interesting in the NBA landscape.

During the first-round series against the Knicks, Embiid averaged 33.0 points (44.4% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range), 10.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.