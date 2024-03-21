Former Anthony Davis teammate reveals toxic side of being LeBron James' running mate

Anthony Davis is having another excellent season with the LA Lakers, posting efficient scoring and rebounding numbers, with his defense not missing a step. However, there have been several moments when Lakers fans were often harsh in criticizing him, which Demarcus Cousins highlighted as a product of the environment he is in.

On FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," the former New Orleans Pelicans big man pointed at the reputation of James and the Lakers franchise as factors holding him to a higher standard.

"When things go bad, we all know it's a list of guys that's going to be blamed before it gets to the best player on the team," Cousins said. "That's just the territory that comes with being a teammate of LeBron James because greatness comes with him. I think that plays a huge part in the criticism he receives."

NBA players such as Anthony Davis are not safe from scrutiny from fans, especially with a fanbase such as the Lakers who are always expecting a "championship or bust" season. Considering that Davis is playing for a historic franchise and with one of the all-time greats, constant pressure to win big and be consistent in doing it was bound to happen.

Anthony Davis talked about LeBron James helping him out in canceling all the pressure

On SiriusXM NBA Radio, Anthony Davis was grateful for how welcoming LeBron James was during his first year with the Lakers, removing all the outside noise and pressure that came along with it.

"I think my first year, we had a conversation, and he just told me, 'Look, don't come in here and think the pressure is on you. It's on me,'" Davis said. "He just took all the pressure away from me so I was able to go out there and play."

To have a teammate who would protect you from the harshness of immense expectations in delivering an NBA championship made Davis' relationship with James all the better. It allowed them to play some of their best basketball together as they led the franchise to the 2020 title.

Their bond together remains strong in their fifth season together, despite only being in ninth place (37-32) in the Western Conference.

With how demanding the Lakers fanbase can get, it helps to have a trusted teammate like LeBron James to lessen the burden placed on one's shoulders, even if Anthony Davis is more than able enough to do it.