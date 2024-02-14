Former Bucks swingman admits James Harden, Kyrie Irving injuries gave them 2021 title window: 'They low-key sweep us'

The Milwauke Bucks' 2021 championship win was a crowning moment for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the team's core of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. After plenty of uncertainty and several seasons of shortcomings, they were finally able to raise a banner during the 2021 season. In the first round, the team faced the Miami Heat, who they swept in four games.

In the second round, they faced the Brooklyn Nets, who at the time had a big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. The series went seven games, with the Bucks emerging victorious in Game 7. The way former Milwaukee swingman Justin Jackson sees things, injuries played a key role in the win.

In game four, Kyrie Irving suffered a right ankle sprain after coming down on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot, resulting in the former champ missing time. In addition, James Harden was dealing with a hamstring injury that limited him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Jackson explained in a recent interview, had Harden and Irving not been dealing with injuries in the series, things likely would have been different. While speaking on a recent episode of "Run Your Race," the 2021 NBA champ opened up on the situation and reflected on his mindset at the time.

"If James Harden and Kyrie Irving do not get hurt. They low key sweep us when I was with the Bucks. They beat us by forty the first two games in Brooklyn. They beat us by forty."

Expand Tweet

Justin Jackson was expecting Brooklyn to sweep the Bucks

While professional athletes are strong-willed and look for ways to win even in the face of adversity, Justin Jackson was confident the Bucks were heading home. After losing the first two games in the series, he took action in preparation for the Nets sweeping the team. He later explained what was going though his head after the first two games.

"When I tell you it was so bad, I had my car shipped back home when I got back home from Brooklyn. Yes. Because I was like, hey. Look. I want my car to be there when I get there after these next two games. It was that bad. It was that bad."

Despite his belief that the Brooklyn Nets were going to sweep the Bucks, they managed to turn things around. In Game 3, the Bucks picked up a narrow three-point win, before then winning game four 96-107.

With the injury to Kyrie Irving, Milwaukee was able to bounce back from a Game 5 loss to win the final two matchups. After defeating the Nets, they then went to beat the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals before taking down the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!