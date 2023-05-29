Former Celtics fan Zach Lowe predicts a comfortable win for Boston in NBA Conference Finals Game 7

ESPN's Zach Lowe has predicted the Boston Celtics to secure a comfortable win over the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. Lowe, interestingly, was a huge Celtics fan too. Before making it big as a premier NBA columnist, he wrote part-time for CelticsHub.Com.

However, that wasn't why he picked the C's to complete their comeback win over the Heat in the conference finals. Here's his explanation behind choosing Jayson Tatum and Co. to claim the series:

"I think the Celtics have done the hardest part of this, coming back from 3-0... Picking themselvs off the mat after a game in which they laid down and quit, and it looked like they had just let go off the rope. I think they're coming home with confidence... I would actually predict a comfortable Boston win."

Zach Lowe didn't rule out the Celtics' lack of execution down the stretch as a concern. However, he stuck with the Celtics due to the momentum they've gained. Boston overcame tremendous adversity to overturn this series.

After their Game 3 loss, Joe Mazzulla admitted he had lost the locker room, and the players looked like they didn't want to play for each other. However, the Boston Celtics turned a corner starting Game 4 and didn't look back.

They stepped up their defensive intensity, which was crucial in their finals run last year and helped them get right back into this series. After giving up 120.6 points on average in the first three games, the Celtics only allowed 99.6 points in the last three.

Boston Celtics cannot get too complacent against this Miami Heat team

The Boston Celtics will likely be the favorites for most, if not all, to win Game 7 against the Miami Heat on Monday. They're historically a successful team in Game 7s, with a 27-9 record. The Celtics are 5-1 in their last six Game 7s with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

With homecourt advantage for Monday's contest and three consecutive wins in the bag, the Celtics will be oozing confidence for the series decider. However, they cannot get too complacent, especially with this Miami Heat team.

The Heat can flip the switch at any point. Erik Spoelstra remains one of the most efficient coaches regarding in-game adjustments, which has helped the No. 8 Heat make the conference finals and take a 3-0 lead.

Game 6 was a solid example of Miami's gritty style as they nearly edged the Celtics, despite trailing by nine points with three minutes left. It took an all-time play from Derrick White to help Boston save their season and claim the win with 0.1 seconds left.

The C's have had issues closing games with ease this season, so they must play with great discipline and respect for their opponents to prevail to the finals for the second consecutive season.

