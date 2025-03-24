Former Celtics guard Nate Robinson makes derogatory remarks on Serena Williams

Former Boston Celtics guard Nate Robinson has come to nationwide attention over the past year due to his longstanding kidney problems. While he has made great progress in that regard, he recently made a comment on social media that might draw criticism rather than sympathy.

Robinson's comment came about after tennis legend Serena Williams went on Instagram last Friday to post a series of pics showing off a white shirt designed by her young daughter Olympia:

"Bet you did not know @olympiaohanian designed my shirt," Williams wrote in the caption.

Though the post drew many supportive comments from online users, Robinson decided to pose this question:

"Wasn't she thick once upon a time?" Robinson asked.

Nate Robinson poses a question regarding Serena Williams on Instagram. Credit: Williams/IG

Notwithstanding the intent and wording of Robinson's comment, Williams has indeed made strides in her personal weight loss journey. In the past couple of years, the former No. 1-ranked women's singles player in the world famously told online users that she was working towards fitting into a Valentino denim maxi skirt.

In late December 2024, Williams posted an IG clip in which she fit in the skirt. The slimmer figure she displayed in that clip is akin to her appearance in her IG post this past Friday.

Nate Robinson posts heartfelt tribute to father and alma mater

Nate Robinson posted a positive message for his father and his university earlier this month. On March 3, the University of Washington put up an Instagram post showing its former star Robinson — who'd undergone a kidney transplant just weeks prior — at courtside for a Huskies game.

Robinson went on to write a message of positivity in the comments section:

"Born a dawg , s/o to my pops @jacquerob28 for giving bf me the game , and for giving me the blueprint on how to be a husky legend #bigupstoPOPs & much love to husky nation love yall #BowDown."

Nate Robinson posts a tribute to his father and university on Instagram. Credit: Robinson/IG

During Robinson's kidney ordeal, his alma mater played an integral role as it was UW and its medical center that facilitated his transplant.

