"They're gonna be in the realm... They gonna do this for the next 5-10 years" - Former champion believes Golden State Warriors are still a contender, says only the pace of their game might change with age

The Golden State Warriors have won four titles in the past eight years and have served as a pillar of consistency and success. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green aging, the team has been able to add young talent via the draft. Former champion Iman Shumpert believes this will keep them in contention for a long time.

UG(SCDG) @SCDG2330



Let's go get another #Dubantion 22-23 Golden State Warriors assembledLet's go get another 22-23 Golden State Warriors assembledLet's go get another 🏆 #Dubantion💙💛

During a recent appearance on "VLADTV," Shumpert discussed the Warriors title window:

"They're gonna be in the realm. It's not like they finna miss the playoffs unless they not healthy. They know how to play ball, especially guys that know each other. They've been playing together. So, their nucleus, they've been playing together so long. It's so hard to get in between that."

Shumpert added:

"They're not getting worse at basketball. They may get a little older to where they shooting a couple more set shots, but these motherf**kers shoot. They not running around trying to dunk on you. They shoot jump shots. Motherf**ker, they gonna do this for the next five-10 years."

The altercation between Green and Jordan Poole has led to speculation that the Warriors could split up their core. Shumpert, however, believes that the team will remain in title contention.

Watch Iman Shumpert discuss the Warriors title window (starting at the 1:32 mark):

Can Golden State Warriors win the championship after Green-Poole altercation?

Many have questioned how the Golden State Warriors will respond following the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during a recent practice.

Following some back and forth chirping between the two, Green got to Poole's face and was met with a shove. Green followed it up with a punch that saw Poole falter to the floor.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice

While there are often altercations between teammates in professional sports, a video leak has made the situation much worse. Following the Warriors' announcement that an altercation had taken place, TMZ leaked a video of the incident. Since then, Green has taken time off from the team to work on himself. His return remains unknown.

The Golden State Warriors enter the 2022-2023 season looking to win their fifth title in nine seasons. In a recent episode of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe said that overcoming the incident will speak volumes about the organization:

"If they can move forward with this, Golden State got the best organizational locker room in the history."

Watch Shannon Sharpe's full comments on the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole below:

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I don't know how they move forward after this. Jordan Poole isn't the same, his family isn't the same, and the organization is impacted by this going public." @ShannonSharpe reacts to Draymond Green taking time away from Warriors

