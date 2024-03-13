Former Clippers guard snubs Mavericks as 2024 NBA Finals contender for former champions

Former LA Clippers guard John Wall recently opened up about who his top pick was to win the 2024 NBA Finals. During a recent episode of 'The OGs with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller,' the two former champions picked the brain of Wall to get an idea of who he thought were worthy contenders this season.

Haslem suggested the Dallas Mavericks to the former LA guard, but Wall quickly shut him down.

Wall then debated why he thought the Denver Nuggets was the top pick to win it all this season. Wall was impressed by how Nikola Jokic dominated the league this year.

With the potential 2023-24 season MVP by their side heading into the 2024 playoffs, the Nuggets will be tough to beat. The former Clippers guard also acknowledged the brilliance of Jamal Murray as Jokic's tandem.

Does John Wall's former team Clippers have a shot at 2024 NBA title?

LA Clippers' Russell Westbrook and James Harden

John Wall's former team, the LA Clippers (41-22), has shocked the league ever since James Harden arrived in the scenes. For a while now, the pairing of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard has slightly disappointed some fans for being unable to pull off a championship-winning season.

However, with the addition of Russell Westbrook during the off-season and Harden, things began looking up for LA.

The Clippers went from fighting from the depths of the Western Conference to sitting comfortably among the top four teams. George and Leonard got some much-needed help from Harden and Westbrook despite the former All-Stars declining in production. Nevertheless, the former OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets teammates can still provide solid performances for their team.

Looking at their numbers, LA has transformed into a formidable foe in the upcoming 2024 playoffs.

James Harden is averaging 17.5 points, 8.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Russell Westbrook with 11.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.4 apg and 1.1 spg. Then there's the All-Star duo of Paul George, averaging 22.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.6 apg and 1.6 spg and Kawhi Leonard with 24.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.8 apg and 1.7 spg.

All four stars are well-rounded and can provide quality offense and defense for their team. With all that said, there's a possibility that the Clippers could win their first title in franchise history this season.

However, with Westbrook sidelined due to a fractured left hand, which was recently surgically repaired, their chances of making it to the Finals might have slightly reduced. Nevertheless, LA has proven to be a dominant force despite not having an explosive point guard by their side.

One team they'll need to look out for is the Denver Nuggets. Stopping Nikola Jokic in his tracks is a tall order. But given how efficient LA has been on defense all season long, they might have a chance at dethroning the defending NBA champions this season. The key to winning their first title this year is to keep their game consistent and play the way they have been during the regular season.