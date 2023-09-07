Former ESPN host calls out Skip Bayless, holds him responsible for "why athletes don't like the media"

Dan Le Batard has called out Skip Bayless on his overtly-critical style of sports analysis, holding him responsible for players' frustrations with the current sports media.

Le Batard was recently invited by Smith on his podcast "The Stephen A. Smith Show". Discussing Le Batard's issues with the current "argument-centric" style of sports analysis, former ESPN host did not hold back, blaming Bayless for his toxicity as a sports journalist.

Dan Le Batard pointed out how most athletes aren't fans of the media today. Le Batard believes that it has a lot to do with Skip Bayless and his toxic antics. Bayless is notorious for criticizing athletes, especially LeBron James, on TV.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dan is aware that this type of content gets more views and boosts ratings, however, it isn't a method he favors at all.

"We have decided that with argument television, which took the asset that was sports radio, put lighter fluid all over it and created an enviornment that I believe is crueler to the athlete than it needs to be," Le Batard stated.

"Skip Bayless, I believe to be the avatar in our industry, the hood ornament for why athletes don't like the media. I think that he is the face of that and what has happened after that, because it gets ratings, because morning television feeds it, because the audience enjoys it. What happens after that is I believe the athlete becomes slightly less human."

Skip Bayless: The King of Criticism

The King of Criticism

Skip Bayless, a prominent sports journalist known for his fiery debates and controversial takes, has never shied away from making headlines in the NBA world. Over the years, he has been involved in several notorious moments that have left fans, players, and fellow analysts both astounded and agitated.

Perhaps the most infamous of Bayless' NBA-related controversies revolve around LeBron James. His relentless criticism of "The King" has earned him a reputation as one of LeBron's harshest critics. Bayless has questioned LeBron's clutch performances, leadership abilities, and even his place among NBA legends, sparking heated debates with fellow analysts and LeBron supporters.

In the realm of sports journalism, Skip Bayless undeniably stands as a divisive personality. Although his contentious episodes have garnered significant notice in the NBA and incited fervent discussions, they have also made him a subject of disapproval from supporters, athletes, and fellow analysts.