"Laker fans appreciate the love for real everywhere I go" - Former LA Lakers star thanks purple and gold fans for their continued support despite changing teams

The LA Lakers have one of the largest and most passionate fanbases in the NBA. Even former players of the franchise are met with adulation.

Former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma recently returned to the state where he began his NBA career. During his visit to California, the former first-round pick thanked the team's fanbase:

"Been in Cali for a few weeks. Laker fans appreciate the love fr everywhere I go."

Kyle Kuzma went to the Washington Wizards as part of the deal that brought Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles. Some fans are nostalgic about the old days, given that Kuzma won the title with the Lakers and Westbrook's Lakers missed the playoffs.

While Kuzma's time in LA was not perfect, he played a significant role during their bubble championship. As a drafted player who won the title, Kuzma will hold a place in the Lakers lore. Although Kuzma was inconsistent while in LA, he helped end a championship drought for a team that did not have many.

Kyle Kuzma scaled new heights after being traded from LA Lakers

With a more significant role on the Wizards, Kuzma had the best statistical season of his career.

When players gain more prominent roles after being traded, they often see positive increments in their key stats. Still, Kyle Kuzma made the most out of being traded from the LA Lakers to the Washington Wizards.

In his first season with the Wizards, Kuzma hit a career-high in rebounds, assists, and blocks per game, along with his best player-efficiency rating yet. The former LA Lakers star also notched his first ever triple-double as a member of the Wizards.

Triple-doubles have gotten increasingly common in the modern NBA, but they are still an achievement for any player. Kuzma went his entire Lakers career without achieving this milestone.

As the Washington Wizards prepare for next season, they hope Kuzma can further improve. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers will hope that Russell Westbrook will return as the triple-double machine that he was while playing for Oklahoma.

Kyle Kuzma, who just turned twenty-seven, could potentially return to LA in the future given that he's still young.

