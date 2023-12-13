“Messing with nothing but foreigners”: Former Laker ridicules Draymond Green’s latest act on Undisputed

Nick Young and Draymond Green spent several seasons together on the Golden State Warriors, where Young won the first and only title of his career. Although the two didn't spend a lot of time on the team together, Young is well aware of the altercations Green has been involved in over the past few months. As Young has noticed, there's a trend in Green's altercations.

Earlier this season, Rudy Gobert seemed to identify a trend in Draymond Green's ejections, noting the four-time champ doesn't like to play when Steph Curry is out. But what about the stomp to Domantas Sabonis' chest during the playoffs, where Curry was playing, or the latest incident with Jusuf Nurkic?

According to Nick Young, Draymond Green seems to have it out for foreign players, targeting Sabonis, Gobert, and Nurkic for their background. During a recent episode of "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless, Young took aim at his former teammate.

"Little cheap shots, He's more of a cheap shot guy, but he tends to do that to a lot of Europeans. He messing with nothing but foreigners. ... I understand people don't like Gobert, the most unlikable guy, but you don't run in there and grab somebody by they neck."

Looking back at Nick Young's altercation with Draymond Green

As NBA fans may recall, there was a time when Nick Young alleged that Draymond Green tried to punch him, much like he did Jordan Poole. Although the two were only teammates for one season, in the wake of Green landing a clean punch on Jordan Poole, Young shared his experience.

In a Tweet, when a fan asked Young for his thoughts on Green punching Poole, the guard responded, sharing his story while also cracking a joke. The way he sees things, Green must have some sort of beef with players who specialize in corner threes.

Despite the negative publicity he's received, Green made it clear after the Warriors vs. Suns game that he didn't intend to hit Nurkic. Speaking to media members after the game, Green apologized to Nurkic, indicating that he was simply trying to sell a call.

“Jusuf Nurkic was pulling my hip and I was swinging away to sell the call and made contact with him. As you know, I'm not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf. I didn't intend to hit him.”

Given that this is Green's second incident this season, and third of the past 30 games if you count last year's playoff incident, the NBA may come down hard. After being suspended five games for his altercation with Rudy Gobert, it sounds as though the league is likely to drop the hammer.