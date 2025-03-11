Former Lakers coach Phil Handy with 2-word endorsement as analyst gets honest on Hailey Van Lith disrespect

Hailey Van Lith is finally getting the respect she deserves. To say that last year's end to the season was a tough one would be an understatement, as she was often blamed for the LSU Tigers' struggles in the postseason.

Caitlin Clark put up 41 points against her, and fans and analysts started questioning her will and competitiveness.

That's why, now that she's dominating at TCU, EPSN analyst Chiney Ogwumike wants the apologies to be as loud as the disrespect was.

Notably, former LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy felt the same way, which is why he took to Instagram on Monday to double down on Ogwumike's request:

"That part," he wrote.

Via Phil Handy's IG

Van Lith has been on an absolute tear with the Horned Frogs. She was named Big 12 Player of the Year, Big 12 Tournament Player of the Year and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

If that wasn't enough, she made it to the Big 12's First Team after averaging 19.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, leading the team to a 30-3 record.

“Anybody can go out and average 20 a game and play on a bad team and never get to the postseason,” Van Lith said after beating Baylor. "To say that your team kicks people’s butts, that’s the ultimate flex.”

Hailey Van Lith reacts to big game vs. Baylor

Hailey Van Lith and the Horned Frogs will now look to replicate their success in the tournament.

Teams looking to double-team her might want to watch the tape from their win over Baylor. Despite some physical defense, she still recorded 20 points, including a big bucket down the stretch to secure a 65-59 win.

"Listen, they were doubling me on every ball screen, they were face guarding me when I was off the ball, they didn’t want me to have the ball. That’s okay," Van Lith said. "I made passes, and the time came to get shots off in the second half and I took them."

Hailey Van Lith averaged under 12 points and shot just 36% from the floor in the tournament last year, and this will be her final shot at redemption before entering the WNBA.

She's already proven to be a special kind of talent, and with a potential date with LSU up next, it'll be interesting to see how she fares when the lights get bright again.

