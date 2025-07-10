Former Lakers guard Ben McLemore sentenced to 8 years after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault: Report

Former LA Lakers guard Ben McLemore has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault on Wednesday, according ESPN's Baxter Holmes. McClemore has been sentenced to 100 months in an Oregon state prison. The verdict capped off an investigation that started in October 2021.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Police started their probe after a woman filed a sexual assault charge during that month. Initial findings pointed to McClemore, who was at a party at the house of former Portland Trail Blazers teammate, Robert Covington. McClemore reportedly sexually assaulted and then raped the then-21-year-old victim.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nearly three years after the incident, a Clackamas County judge issued a warrant of arrest for Ben McLemore, which led to an arrest by the U.S. Marshals in April 2024. On Wednesday, the court convicted him and sentenced him to eight years in prison.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

McClemore pleaded not guilty to the accusations, per Baxter Holmes. The senior ESPN NBA writer added:

“McClemore’s McLemore's attorneys disputed the victim's account and claimed she initiated sexual contact and consented to it. They also asserted that the woman was sober enough to consent even though both she and McLemore were intoxicated.”

Ben McClemore stopped playing in the NBA following a one-year stint with the Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season. He has spent the last few years playing basketball overseas.

Ad

Ben McLemore issued a statement denying the accusations in 2024

Ben McLemore's arrest in April 2024 promptly caught social media attention. The former NBA player released a statement to address reports that covered the arrest (via Shams Charania):

"The charges I was handed in court yesterday allegate that in 2021 I had sex with a woman who was too intoxicated to consent.

Ad

"I am not accused of using physical force to rape someone. Rather, I am accused of engaging in sexual activity with someone who now claims she did not consent.

"I did not rape this woman. I am not sexually abusive. I have never pursued a sexual relationship when I understood the woman was not interested in me and acting willingly."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ben McLemore added that "the truth will come to light." He also expressed confidence in beating the allegations. A Clackamas County Circuit Court jury ruled otherwise on Wednesday. The jurors found him guilty of rape and sexual assault allegations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More