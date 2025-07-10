Former LA Lakers guard Ben McLemore has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault on Wednesday, according ESPN's Baxter Holmes. McClemore has been sentenced to 100 months in an Oregon state prison. The verdict capped off an investigation that started in October 2021.
Police started their probe after a woman filed a sexual assault charge during that month. Initial findings pointed to McClemore, who was at a party at the house of former Portland Trail Blazers teammate, Robert Covington. McClemore reportedly sexually assaulted and then raped the then-21-year-old victim.
Nearly three years after the incident, a Clackamas County judge issued a warrant of arrest for Ben McLemore, which led to an arrest by the U.S. Marshals in April 2024. On Wednesday, the court convicted him and sentenced him to eight years in prison.
McClemore pleaded not guilty to the accusations, per Baxter Holmes. The senior ESPN NBA writer added:
“McClemore’s McLemore's attorneys disputed the victim's account and claimed she initiated sexual contact and consented to it. They also asserted that the woman was sober enough to consent even though both she and McLemore were intoxicated.”
Ben McClemore stopped playing in the NBA following a one-year stint with the Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season. He has spent the last few years playing basketball overseas.
Ben McLemore issued a statement denying the accusations in 2024
Ben McLemore's arrest in April 2024 promptly caught social media attention. The former NBA player released a statement to address reports that covered the arrest (via Shams Charania):
"The charges I was handed in court yesterday allegate that in 2021 I had sex with a woman who was too intoxicated to consent.
"I am not accused of using physical force to rape someone. Rather, I am accused of engaging in sexual activity with someone who now claims she did not consent.
"I did not rape this woman. I am not sexually abusive. I have never pursued a sexual relationship when I understood the woman was not interested in me and acting willingly."
Ben McLemore added that "the truth will come to light." He also expressed confidence in beating the allegations. A Clackamas County Circuit Court jury ruled otherwise on Wednesday. The jurors found him guilty of rape and sexual assault allegations.
