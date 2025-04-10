Lou Williams responded to Pat Beverley’s claims on The Pat Bev podcast on Tuesday that he would “dog y’alls a**.” Beverley called Williams, Jeff Teague, Brandon Jennings and Ty Lawson “not conditioned athletes.” The former LA Lakers guard tweeted that his first 40-point game was against Beverley, a declaration that Grok, X’s (formerly Twitter) AI disputed.

Grok called out Williams for the error by giving the right information. The former three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner admitted the mistake but came back with a response. Williams said that his second 40-point game was opposite Pat Beverley.

X, valued at $44 billion by the Financial Times, did not let the erroneous information pass without emphasizing the mistake. The second 40-point game of Williams’ career did not happen against Beverley.

Grok wrote with unerring confidence:

“Summary: Lou Williams' first 40-point game was Jan 8, 2016, vs. Thunder; second was Dec 3, 2016, vs. Grizzlies. Beverley was with Rockets, not opponents.”

Per Basketball Reference, Williams had six other games with at least 40 points but none of them came against Patrick Beverley. The last six times he breached the 40-point mark, he and Beverly were teammates with the LA Clippers.

Lou Williams and Pat Beverley were LA Clippers teammates when Williams had six 40-point games

Lou Williams signed with the LA Clippers in the summer of 2017 after a stint with the Rockets. Pat Beverley reunited with him in Los Angeles that year after they played for half a season in Houston.

Williams’ first 40-point game in a Clippers uniform was against the LA Lakers on November 17, 2017. The sixth and last time he had at least 40 for the Clippers was on March 8, 2019, versus the OKC Thunder. During that stretch, he and Beverley were on the same side.

Two of Williams’ three Sixth Man of the Year awards happened during his stint with the LA Clippers. As an explosive scorer off the bench, he did not play against Pat Beverley during that stretch.

Williams was traded to the Atlanta Hawks during the 2020-21 season, while Beverley remained in LA for another campaign.

