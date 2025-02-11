Former Lakers player Michael Beasley arrested for marijuana possession while boarding plane

Former NBA player Michael Beasley was detained by police at Manhattan Regional Airport in Kansas on Sunday for marijuana possession. Beasley was arrested while trying to board a plane with almost six grams of marijuana. He was on his way out of Kansas after attending Kansas State Wildcats' 81-73 win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.

Beasley addressed the incident by releasing a statement after posting bail. He was apologetic for his actions, emphasizing that he is focused on doing better.

"Taking a moment to address the situation and move forward, I take full accountably for what happened today," Beasley said in a statement. "Though it's still fresh, I'm already focused on learning and making better decisions."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Beasley is one of the biggest names in Kansas State basketball history after being named an All-American in the 2007-08 season, his only one at the school. Beasley averaged 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game for the Wildcats that season, leading them to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Michael Beasley was drafted second overall by the Miami Heat in the 2008 NBA draft, securing First Team All-Rookie recognition. He then bounced around the NBA over the next ten seasons, playing with seven different teams before retiring in 2019 after his last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Since walking away from the NBA, Beasley has played in the BIG3 basketball league and overseas. He has also been outspoken on certain issues, including his struggles with mental health.

Michael Beasley's history of off-court issues

Despite his talents on the basketball court, Michael Beasley has a history of mistakes outside of the sport. His arrest Sunday morning isn't his first time being detained for marijuana possession. Beasley was arrested in 2011 and 2013 on similar charges, adding to a concerningly long history of digressions.

After entering the NBA with so much potential and fanfare, Beasley's journey and downward spiral has been tough to watch for fans. After his latest arrest, the basketball community hopes that this is the last chapter of Beasley's off-court problems and that he can move on to make a positive impact in basketball circles, as he has done in the past few years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback