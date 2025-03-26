Former Lakers wing outlines key reason behind LeBron James and Co. dropping three games in a row

The LA Lakers are 0-2 since LeBron James returned from a groin injury. LA has lost three in a row and is 3-7 in their past 10 games. They lost by an average of 24.0 points per game in their last three defeats.

On Tuesday, Former Lakers wing Danny Green had this to say about what's ailing his former team:

“LeBron [James] is 40 years old now, so he can’t do it anymore. He needs help. When you have Bron and Luka [Doncic] and those guys and Austin Reaves, you need a guy to protect the rim. And right now, they don’t have that. To win games, those Big 3, they really have to perform well on the offensive end and hit on all cylinders.”

Roughly three weeks ago, the LA Lakers were the best in the NBA in defensive rating. Despite trading Anthony Davis, their best defender and rim protector, the Lakers exceeded expectations. Jaxson Hayes put together solid shifts while the rest of the roster stepped up defensively.

Injuries to key players, including LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, seemed to throw them off their rhythm. LA is again struggling to slow down opposing teams.

On Monday in Orlando, the Magic dominated the Lakers 34-18 to turn a 60-58 deficit into a 92-78 lead entering the fourth quarter. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner led the home team’s sizzling output. The Magic went 5-for-10 from deep and 7-for-9 inside the paint. Orlando point guards Anthony Black and Cory Joseph repeatedly did damage with their penetrations.

Jaxson Hayes played 18 minutes in that game while backup big man Trey Jemison III had a cameo appearance. Alex Len did not even get a chance to play as JJ Redick often went with LeBron James or Rui Hachimura at center.

LeBron James and the Lakers face three more tough road games before returning to Los Angeles

The LA Lakers opened a four-game road trip with a lopsided loss to the Orlando Magic. They will face three more tough road games before returning to Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James and Co. will visit the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday before flying to Chicago two nights later to take on the Bulls. The Lakers will cap off their trip with another showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pacers, the Bulls and the Grizzlies all have meaningful games to play. James and his teammates will have to earn a win on the road. The rematch against Chicago will be particularly interesting after what happened in LA. Minus key players, the Bulls crushed the Lakers 146-115 on Saturday despite Luka Doncic putting up superb numbers.

The Lakers-Grizzlies showdown is another highly anticipated matchup, as both are involved in the fiercely contested race for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference.

