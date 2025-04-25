Former Lightweight champion Terence Crawford reveals why he despised LeBron James for joining the Lakers

Leading up to the 2018-19 season, LeBron James opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and joined the LA Lakers. While the move ultimately led to LA capturing its 17th NBA title, professional boxer Terence Crawford wasn't a fan of it.

During an appearance on "Club Shay Shay," he explained why he didn't want to see James join the team.

"I’m a Lakers fan, I didn’t even want LeBron on the Lakers," Crawford said on Thursday. "Why would I want LeBron on the Lakers when we were competing against him?"

Crawford added that he watched Kobe Bryant and the Lakers compete against James. While Shannon Sharpe pointed out that it was James who helped the Lakers raise banner No. 17, Crawford wasn't hearing it.

After watching the team go head-to-head against James for years, Crawford's comments suggested that he continued to see James as a rival.

Meanwhile, Bryant was welcoming of James behind the scenes, with Bryant telling him after he got to LA that he could reach out for anything he needed.

"That's on me and Bron," - Luka Doncic sayd he and LeBron James need to keep the Lakers focused heading into Game 3

In Game 1 of the Lakers-Timberwolves series on Saturday, LeBron James struggled to find his rhythm, shooting just 1 of 5 from beyond the arc while logging five rebounds and three assists.

However, James was a difference-maker on both ends of the floor in Game 2, finishing with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, and helped the Lakers secure a 94-5 win.

While JJ Redick said after the game that the team's success came down to him reigniting the team's sense of urgency, Luka Doncic put the pressure on him and James to keep the team focused heading into Game 3.

"We got to stay together," Doncic said in the postgame presser. "And that's on me and Bron to keep the team together."

With a chance to go up 2-1 on the road, LA will look to start Friday's game hot and put Minnesota on its heels early.

