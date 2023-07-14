Former LSU Star Danielle Ballard tragically passes away after being struck by car

The basketball fraternity has suffered a tragic loss with former LSU star Danielle Ballard's passing following a car crash. The accident occurred in Memphis, her hometown. According to police reports, the accident happened just miles away, from the Grizzlies' home arena, FedEx Forum, at 1:26 am on Thursday (July 13th).

Ballard, 29, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but was announced dead upon her arrival. Here's what the Memphis Police Department's report was on this tragic incident, according to PEOPLE:

"Ballard was on foot when the front end of a vehicle traveling southbound at the intersection of Coleman Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road struck her in the left lane of traffic."

The MPD mentioned that the driver who struck her stayed at the scene. According to reports, the police are carrying out further investigation.

Danielle Ballard was a standout at LSU

Danielle Ballard played for the LSU basketball program from 2012-2015. She was one of their top prospects. Balled averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists during her college career. She earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2015, two SEC All-Defensive Teams and All-Freshman honors in 2013. Ballard guided LSU to consecutive NCAA Sweet 16's.

Her alma mater released a heartfelt statement upon her tragic death on their website, saying:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Danielle. She meant a great deal to our program and was such a big part of our women’s basketball family. It’s difficult to understand why this happened to someone who was so full of life and had so much promise. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends."

Ballard was among the top prospects coming out of high school. She was a top 25-recruit according to ESPN. Ballard had won State Championship honors with Memphis Central High School.

Danielle Ballard was a remarkable player but could never take her game to the next level. It was overshadowed by multiple setbacks after facing multiple suspensions during her college career. She never played in the WNBA or completed her senior year.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Danielle's family and friends following her tragic loss.

