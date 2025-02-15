Former Mavericks star Jalen Brunson leaves no doubt about Luka Doncic's special influence on Dallas fans

On the latest episode of The Roommates Show, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson shared his thoughts on the Dallas Mavericks' shocking decision to trade Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

Reflecting on the time he played alongside Doncic in Dallas, Brunson highlighted the special connection Mavericks fans had with the star guard.

"I feel like the Mavs fans have invested their heart and soul into Luka," Brunson said.

"Since day one, when Luka got there, that's the guy. Everyone was like Luka's the man, this is what we're gonna do for him, surround him in the city with love and respect."

Brunson cited an example of a fan who posted on X, formerly Twitter, that it doesn't matter if the Mavericks win or not, as they're not emotionally invested anymore.

The trade left many Dallas Mavericks fans frustrated, but general manager Nico Harrison justified the decision by claiming that the move has increased their chances of securing a championship.

"I’m sorry they are frustrated," Nico Harrison said. "It’s something we believe in as an organization that’s going to make us better. We believed it sets us up to win not only now but in the future. And when we win, I believe the frustration will go away."

While Anthony Davis had a good debut for the Mavericks, he sustained an adductor injury in the first game, and his return for the remainder of the season is questionable.

Jalen Brunson names his top three favorites to win the 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend

On The Roommates Show, Jalen Brunson also named his top three candidates to win the 3-point contest at the NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday.

Brunson refrained from naming himself as the favorite based on his performance last year and listed the reigning champ as the top candidate.

"I’m going to put myself third," Jalen Brunson said. "Last year, I had a chance to make it to the finals, and on the last rack, I just s*** the bed."

"Dame (Damian Lillard) is the reigning champ, so I’m gonna say Dame first, Darius Garland second, not gonna say Cam Johnson because I’m gonna be third, hopefully.”

Watch the segment at 1:08:29 here:

It will be Jalen Brunson's second time participating in the contest as he looks to redeem himself in the All-Star Weekend event. In a previous interview, Brunson shared that his decision to participate again was driven by his frustration from his performance last year.

