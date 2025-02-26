Former Mavericks star reveals Luka Doncic's trash talk aimed at Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban 

Last night, Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers faced off with the Dallas Mavericks for the first time since the young star was traded to Los Angeles. Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison and minority owner Mark Cuban were both in attendance.

Before the game, Cuban was seen shaking hands and hugging both Doncic's agent and his father, leading fans to believe that there's no bad blood between the two sides given that Cuban had long been open about his desire to keep Doncic on the Mavericks for his whole career.

According to NBA veteran Chandler Parsons, who was sitting with Cuban, there was some playful trash talk early on. Cuban booed Luka Doncic, and Doncic told him to shut up.

On Wednesday's episode of "Run It Back" for FanDuel TV, Parsons opened up on the situation:

"It was fun. It was electric. A lot of Dallas people were there. A lot of Luka's friends and family were there. Sat there with Mark and his son. There was some playful trash talk early on.

"Every time Luka would touch the ball, Cuban would start booing him. And at one point in the game, Luka kind of looked over to him and literally said, 'Mark, shut up.' Everyone around kind of laughed, but it was a good time. You could tell there was just, like, a playoff atmosphere in the arena the whole night."

"The closure is going to take a while," - Luka Doncic opens up on revenge game against Dallas following LA's 107-99 win

Heading into Tuesday night's clash between Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks, there was much talk and speculation about what the game would be like for the young star.

Teammates like Dorian Finney-Smith said that they were expecting Doncic to be excited for Tuesday's game against Dallas. Meanwhile, LA coach JJ Redick said it would probably be a bit weird for Doncic.

After the game, during which the young star logged a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and three steals, Doncic spoke with media members, saying that although they got the win, he's glad the game is over, and that closure will take some time:

"It was just a lot of emotions and not much sleep. I can't even explain [it]. It was a different game. ... Sometimes I don't know what I was doing, and I'm just glad it's over, honestly."

“The closure is going to take awhile, I think. I don’t know, it’s just not ideal. Like I said, I’m glad this game is over. There was a lot of emotions. It will go, little by little. Every day is better."

He will now have time to continue to find his rhythm with the Lakers before the team heads to Dallas for the final regular meeting of the regular season in April.

Considering the injuries that have plagued the Mavericks' frontcourt as of late, unless something changes, a first-round meeting between the two teams in the playoffs seems unlikely.

