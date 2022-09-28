“He's one of the top-two or three best players in the league” – Former MIP is optimistic about Kevin Durant regaining his form, believes Warriors winning without him should invigorate his ego

From the Brooklyn Nets retaining Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to the LA Lakers uniting Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, it was an entertaining offseason. However, now the time has come for action to resume on the court, and it could be any team's year.

This week, teams held media days to introduce new and old players alike. Durant found himself to be the talking point again after commenting on his trade request and the thought process that went into it.

During a recent episode of ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby," NBA veteran Jalen Rose spoke about the upcoming season. The Golden State Warriors won the championship last season and the Nets are poised to be contenders this season. This should be enough motivation for Durant. Rose said:

"Here's what I've been saying the entire time, and KD must watch this show. You can't trade Kevin Durant. You just can't do it. Like, I don't care what the rankings say. He's one of the top-two or three best players in the league. If you're gonna trade him, the amount in return, that the other team is going to acquire.

"If you look at Rudy Gobert. If you look at Paul George. Some of the recent deals, it just would be something so astronomical and it wouldn't make sense for either side. Plus, he still has four basketball seasons remaining on his contract."

He added:

"Just needed a pat on the back. Just need a little ego boost. The Warriors won it without him. His team didn't trade him, even though he asked for one."

This season will certainly be an interesting one in Brooklyn. With Durant and Irving locked in for the season, things look good for the franchise. The addition of three-time All-Star Ben Simmons is the icing on the cake. If those three can fit together, the league could have trouble keeping up with the Nets.

Kevin Durant and The Brooklyn Nets: Eastern Conference Champions?

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving in action for Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks.

Kevin Durant had to shoulder most of the responsibility for the Brooklyn Nets last season. Kyrie Irving was ineligible for most of the season due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination. James Harden left midway. Ben Simmons arrived, but he didn't play a single game. Even Durant was injured for a while.

The Nets made it to the first round of the playoffs. But that was it, as they were swept by the Boston Celtics.

However, as things currently stand, Durant, Irving and Simmons are all locked in. This has led to Jalen Rose predicting that the Nets will win the Eastern Conference.

If the Nets can stay focused and remain injury-free, the sky is the limit. But then, there's always an if. And it has been so for the past three years. Fans will just have to wait and see how the current rendition plays out.

