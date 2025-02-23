Former Miss Universe Amelia Vega shares loving message after her husband Al Horford's major career achievement

Al Horford's story is like many others. Just like thousands of young athletes, he left his country to pursue big dreams elsewhere. It's been more than two decades since he left his birthplace, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, and looking back, he's had one of the greatest careers any Latin American NBA player could ever aspire for.

This week, his high school team paid him a long-overdue honor, retiring his iconic No. 42 jersey in his return to Grand Ledge. After the ceremony, his wife former Miss Universe Amelia Vega, took to Instagram to share a message.

Amelia Vega's message for Horford (Image via Instagram/@ameliavega)

"Yesterday, that Dominican kid who arrived in Michigan at just 14 years old with HUGE dreams was the first player in his high school's history to get his jersey retired," Vega wrote on Instagram. "25 years later: 3x All-State, 2x NCAA champion, 5x All-Star, NBA champion. I'm overflowing with pride to see that that kid's dreams continue to come true. God is faithful."

Horford has been able to stay relevant in the league despite his age and how much the game has changed over the years. He reinvented his game by expanding his range and using his above-average IQ, passing, and screen-setting to become an instrumental piece on a championship team. He is also a beloved and respected veteran.

Al Horford speaks about Philadelphia 76ers fans

Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) and Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) battle for a loose ball during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. - Source: Imagn

Despite his widespread appeal to fans and players, not all feel the same way about Al Horford. In his return to Wells Fargo Center for another date with the Philadelphia 76ers last week, home fans greeted him with boos and jeers.

The Sixers signed Horford, who had been widely known as a Joel Embiid stopper, in 2019 but he was far from his best during his days in the City of Brotherly Love. He eventually returned to Boston and turned back the clock, and Sixers fans still seem to resent him. Even so, he didn't seem fazed about the reception that the fans gave him.

"It's fun," Horford said after the game. "I like it. They care enough to boo. It's good to be cared for."

Al Horford has always been a class act on and off the court, and while his numbers might not pop out or be Hall of Fame-worthy, he's one of the most impactful overseas players in today's NBA.

