On Wednesday, former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban came to the defense of Steve Ballmer on the heels of allegations that he and the LA Clippers tried to circumvent the salary cap.According to former MLB president David Samson, Cuban defending Ballmer makes little sense, and he discussed it on his &quot;Nothing Personal with David Samson&quot; YouTube show on Thursday.&quot;Mark Cuban says, 'Do you think he would let the company go bankrupt?' Let me make sure I get this straight,&quot; Samson said (01:59 onwards.) &quot;Is Mark Cuban saying that when the any company goes to you, you're an investor and the company's losing money, the company may be full of scammers and they come to you and they say, 'Hey, we need another cash infusion, Marky Mark. Any chance you'll do it?' &quot;Do you say yes every time? Do you know how rich people get rich? They don't throw good money after bad.&quot;As Cuban also notably wrote in favor of Ballmer, Aspiration co-founder Joe Sanberg pleaded guilty to &quot;using his position to deceive investors and lenders for his own benefit,&quot; according to the Department of Justice's website.In his view, Ballmer and the Clippers were victims of Aspiration's shady dealings.Pablo Torre responds to Clippers' statement regarding Kawhi Leonard accusations following Mark Cuban defenseMark Cuban backing Steve Ballmer and the LA Clippers led to an online exchange with Pablo Torre, which ended with Cuban DMing Torre about a potential sitdown on &quot;Pablo Torre Finds Out.&quot;Shortly after the online incident, the LA Clippers released a statement, refuting claims that they tried to circumvent the salary cap.As Torre noted, however, the statement was missing a key phrase, one that was included in the statement the team provided him.In response, he wrote back on X (formerly Twitter).&quot;I (obviously) stand by our reporting, 3,000+ pages of documents, and 7 sources inside Aspiration. Two questions about the latest Clippers statement: What does the word &quot;oversight&quot; mean? Where did the phrase &quot;provably false&quot; go?&quot;According to the latest from ESPN's Shams Charania, the NBA is currently investigating the matter.In the meantime, Pablo Torre has already indicated that he's looking into Jalen Brunson's team-friendly deal with the New York Knicks, and whether the team circumvented the salary cap when they signed Brunson to a deal $100 million below market value.