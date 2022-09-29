"What does shocking the world mean for the Knicks?" - Former Most Improved Player doubtful about New York Knicks' mettle going into 2022-23 NBA season

New York Knicks star RJ Barrett looks motivated for the upcoming season. On media day, Barrett said that the Knicks are going to shock the world this season. However, former Most Improved Player and analyst Jalen Rose has some doubts about those claims.

On "Jalen and Jacoby", Rose said:

"They feel like they're going to shock the world, right? But for you die-easy Knicks fans, I have to ask you. What does shocking the world mean for the Knicks?"

David Jacoby hilariously responded to this question:

".500! .500! That's going to shock the world. Be one game over .500. That is it. 42 wins. 40 losses. World shocked."

Are the Knicks about to SHOCK THE WORLD?!?

The New York Knicks made some interesting moves in the offseason. They signed Jalen Brunson from the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. Brunson impressed for the Mavs in the last postseason.

They also secured star guard RJ Barrett to a new four-year deal. Barrett is full of confidence heading into the new season.

RJ Barrett shares how the past couple of seasons will be a motivator for this upcoming season:

"I really think we're gonna shock the world"



"I really think we're gonna shock the world" RJ Barrett shares how the past couple of seasons will be a motivator for this upcoming season: "I really think we're gonna shock the world" https://t.co/j8OioDvt5l

The New York Knicks have some good players on their roster, but given the team's history in recent seasons, it is difficult to believe Barrett's claim.

Jalen Rose's lack of faith in the New York Knicks is justified

While the addition of Jalen Brunson and a new deal for RJ Barrett is a good sign for the Knicks, they fell short of expectations yet again.

Donovan Mitchell was on the Knicks' radar before he signed for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell would have certainly given the team a roster to compete in the East. However, after failing to land him, the Knicks lack the overall talent and star power to bounce back in the East.

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle are currently the only stars in New York. Additionally, Randle had a poor season last year and fans are not sure if he is the right man to lead the offense.

As things stand, the New York Knicks lack squad depth to garner any attention as playoff candidates. Fans will hope young players Cam Reddish and Obi Toppin develop quickly so they can help the team earn a spot in the play-in tournament.

