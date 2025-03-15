Former NBA 3-point leader places Stephen Curry in GOAT conversation citing his revolutionary impact on defenses

Stephen Curry shot himself onto yet another exclusive list in NBA history when it comes to 3-point shooting on Thursday in the Golden State Warriors' 130-104 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors guard became the first player in NBA history to make 4,000 3s in his career, leading one former NBA player to include him in GOAT discussions because of how he has changed the game.

When he decides to hang up his sneakers, Curry will go down as one of the best shooters to have ever stepped onto an NBA court. The four-time NBA champion is the face of the Warriors dynasty that stretched from 2016 to 2022.

Tim Legler, a former NBA player who led the league in 3-point shooting when he played, said that the attention Curry demands is unique during Friday's episode of "Get Up!"

Legler spoke with host Mike Greenberg and NBA expert Alan Hahn on what Curry has done throughout his career when it comes to how defenses play in today's game. Players around the league have worked to mimic Curry's shooting ability, but according to Legler, defenses put a much greater focus on Curry than anyone else in the NBA's history.

"No player in the history of this [league or this sport] has ever made defenses more accountable for their whereabouts every second," Legler said about Curry's impact on defenses. "I don't think it's crazy. He's a revolutionary player."

Curry has forced opposing coaches to get extremely creative when guarding him, especially in the postseason. Most notably, then-Raptors head coach Nick Nurse resorted to a box-and-one defense against Curry in the 2019 NBA Finals, dedicating one player to guard Curry at all times.

Where will Stephen Curry stand amongst the all-time greats when his career is over?

Stephen Curry's resume is already great. The two-time (and first unanimous) NBA MVP has been nominated to 10 All-NBA teams, won two scoring crowns, and recently added an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in Paris. Along with that, he is expected to maintain his 3-point field goal lead for the remainder of his career.

Ranking Curry amongst the all-time greats is tricky, but most NBA experts have him somewhere in the top 10 all-time, if not just out of it.

When it comes to his impact on the game, Tim Legler's claim that he revolutionized it isn't without credibility. Curry's ability and willingness to shoot from long range have changed the ways that teams operate their offenses as 3s become more popular.

Curry is one of the legends playing in the NBA today, but if he wants to propel himself further up the all-time ranks, he would need to secure his fifth title. He and LeBron James are tied at four championships apiece, and both veterans are looking to make one last run at the title this season thanks to trade deadline deals and their overwhelming desire to win.

