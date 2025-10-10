Former NBA All-Star makes shocking Rookie of The Year prediction, snubbing Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper after standout preseason

Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague has made a shocking prediction for the 2025-26 Rookie of the Year award, snubbing the likes of Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper in favor of Ace Bailey. Bailey made his preseason debut against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Ad

He had a solid game, recording 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes, shooting 11-for-16. Taking note of the rookie’s standout performance, Jeff Teague picked him to win the Rookie of the Year award on Thursday’s episode of the “Club 520” podcast.

“We’ve seen our Rookie of the Year; it’ll be him,” Teague said. “I think the best thing he did was just move on from that situation. He just put his head down and hooped.” (Timestamp: 01:30)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Teague continued, noting how Bailey’s situation with the Utah Jazz gives him the best chance at the award:

“He’s going to have the most opportunities out of all the rookies to get to shoot, so I’ve already got him for Rookie of the Year.”

In his lone season in college, Bailey played 30 games for Rutgers, averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 46%.

Ad

Kevin Durant was impressed with Jeff Teague’s early Rookie of the Year candidate after preseason showing

Jeff Teague wasn’t the only one raving about Ace Bailey following his solid preseason showing against the Houston Rockets. Kevin Durant also had high praise for the No. 5 pick and expressed excitement for his future in the league while speaking to the media:

Ad

"A dynamic player," said Durant. "I think he is going to be a hell of a player. I love the coaching staff that he is with. I love that he got drafted to Utah. I'm looking forward to seeing how he progresses. I'm expecting a big year from him and a big career from him. Tonight, he showed us what he can do."

After facing much scrutiny on social media ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, Ace Bailey has quickly changed the league's perception of him with a solid performance. While Teague’s prediction comes way too soon, it wouldn’t be surprising if Bailey gives the other rookies a run for their money as he kicks off his NBA journey with the Jazz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More