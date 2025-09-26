Former NBA champ gives his seal of approval on Michael Porter Jr.’s bizarre rent demand from ex-girlfriend despite $200 million contract 

Since being traded this offseason, Michael Porter Jr. has gone viral on countless occasions for choice remarks made on podcasts and streams. As the veteran forward finds himself under attack again, one former player came to his defense.

On Tuesday, Porter Jr. was a guest on Justin Laboy's "Respectfully" show. The two covered a wide range of topics, including his recent living situation with his now ex-girlfriend.

The Brooklyn Nets forward opened up about how he split rent payments with his ex-girlfriend while they were living together. Laboy instantly pushed back on this, citing that he is currently signed to a $200 million contract. Porter Jr.'s defense was that he didn't want to shell out all the money to prove the strength and integrity of the relationship.

Once these comments hit social media, Michael Porter Jr. quickly found himself facing backlash for his actions. That said, one of the few people to agree with him was former NBA champion Jeff Teague. During Thursday's episode of the "Club 520" podcast, he applauded Porter Jr. for taking such a stance.

"I f*** with that," Teague said. "He really smooth though for that. Because I would have been like stay in your budget. Why you got these high aspirations?"

Following media day this week, Porter Jr. is now gearing up for his first training camp as a member of the Nets.

Michael Porter Jr. gives candid response to splitting rent logic

While many feel he should have just coughed up the money, Michael Porter Jr. was simply trying to protect himself. When talking with Justin Laboy, the former Denver Nuggets forward got candid about dating when having his level of money and fame.

Above all else, Porter Jr. didn't want to be made to look like a fool by shelling out funds to someone who wasn't with him for the right reasons.

"It's very hard when you have money to tell a woman's intentions," Porter Jr. said. “But I still wanted to know that she was with me for the right reasons. Every dude in this particular person's past had money. So I never wanted to feel like a girl was just with me because of what I have."

With this situation behind him, Michael Porter Jr. can shift all his time and energy into the road ahead. Now on a new team, he has a chance to grow as a player. Not only will he have the chance to be a featured player, but he'll be called upon to lead the young Nets squad.

