Former NBA champ Kendrick Perkins floats bizarre concept for inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament

The NBA In-Season Tournament is expected to add more excitement and thrill to regular-season games. All 30 teams will compete for a championship that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The league will award every player of the winning team $500,000, $200,000 to the second and $100,000 to the third.

Despite the potential lucrative earnings, the tournament has been met with mixed reactions from players and fans. Kendrick Perkins suggests a wrinkle to add even more incentive for players after the try-out phase (via CyrusTheVirus):

"If this goes well this season, maybe you could start adding a little bit to it next season. Maybe you add an MVP to the play-in tournament and that MVP automatically gets an All-NBA selection. … There’s ways to critique things. You could enhance it."

The NBA In-Season Tournament brackets are ready. The teams were randomly drawn into five groups within their conference and only eight will proceed to the knockout round. The record in the said competition will count in the win-loss mark of every team.

The tournament has long been considered by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver but it wasn’t until this offseason that the project was approved. With more at stake, fans expect teams to be more competitive instead of just cruising through the regular season.

The in-season MVP award suggested by Kendrick Perkins could entice the players to put in even better performances. An All-NBA selection could lead to a more lucrative contract.

Who are the favorites to win the NBA In-Season Tournament?

The usual contenders to win the 2023-24 Larry O’Brien Trophy are also the teams that are expected to battle for the NBA Cup. The Denver Nuggets, LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are legit title contenders.

This inaugural tournament, though, might allow plenty of surprises as there will be no playoff series. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be single-game knock-out matches. An upset is possible, particularly since it will be played on neutral ground in Sin City.

Most NBA players spent at least a year in college. The experience in the NBA In-Season Tournament could be a little like what they had to go through in March Madness. Fans would also get more excitement and thrill watching these games.

If there is an MVP award, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo could contest for that prize. Kendrick Perkins’ suggestion could be something Adam Silver could use to spice up the NBA In-Season Tournament even more.