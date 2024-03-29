Former NBA champ makes case for Warriors to dump Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors won over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, but more than the victory, the game will be remembered for Draymond Green getting ejected once again. With Green serving multiple suspensions this season, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins strongly feels that the Warriors should part ways with the former NBA DPOY.

The ejection happened in the first quarter at the 8:24 mark when Andrew Wiggins had a foul call against Paolo Banchero which Green disagreed. The four-time NBA All-Star complained to the referees and got a technical foul and got another one for excessive complaining.

This season has been a bizarre one for Green after the choking incident with Rudy Gobert and the indefinite suspension from back-fisting Jusuf Nurkic. The league and the Warriors organization did their part in disciplining the four-time NBA champion but time and again, his behavior has not changed.

Discussing Green's latest outrage, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins had seen enough suggesting the Warriors should strongly look at dealing the 6-foot-6 power forward in the offseason.

"It's time for the Warriors to part ways for Draymond Green," Perkins said on 'First Take' Friday. "Mike Dunleavy, Joe Lakob, Steve Kerr, Steph Curry - they are going to have their tough conversation in the off-season because once a person shows you who they are, you have to believe him."

Draymond Green is not going to change says Kendrick Perkins

As a former player himself, the 39-year-old Kendrick Perkins has seen a lot of things in his 15-year NBA career. The way he forecasts Green's attitude is that it is unrepairable at this point because it has become chronic and it is hard to change veteran players.

After the Warriors did their best to keep Green in check, Perkins saw that it affected the team too much already and it had a picture of Steph Curry in tears right after the ejection.

"Like we said about old people, they're stuck in their ways. Draymond Green is a veteran and he is stuck in his ways," says Green. "Look how emotional [Steph Curry] was. He's exhausted. The fanbase of Golden State is exhausted. Steve Kerr... He's exhausted and rightfully so. Draymond Green is not going to change."

After the 2023-24 season, the 34-year-old Green has three years, 82.5 million left on his contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has been averaging 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 47 games.

The only way to move the former Michigan State Spartan is through a trade to an NBA team that is willing to absorb his hefty contract.