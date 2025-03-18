Former NBA champ proposes wild tariff system to Donald Trump and Australian head of state

Over the past decade, Bitcoin enthusiasm has soared all over the world. Even professional athletes have gotten into it, and some have even agreed to take a portion of their salary in cryptocurrency. Odell Beckham Jr.'s decision to do so with the Los Angeles Rams wound up making him significantly wealthier, even though, given Bitcoin's volatility, he had to wait for a while before that investment paid off.

Now, it seems like Australian PG Matthew Dellavedova, a former NBA champion, has come up with a solution that could please Donald Trump and, per his views, also help his nation:

"How about no tariffs and Australia follows the USA and sets up a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve?" Dellavedova wrote on X, tagging both Donald Trump and the Australian head of state.

President Trump is pushing for both steep tariffs for foreign countries and turning America into the crypto capital of the world, so Dellavedova wants to comply with his vision while trying to alleviate those taxes for his fellow countrymen.

Adam Silver talks about Trump's potential impact on basketball

NBA players weren't always fond of President Donald Trump's politics. Some, like LeBron James, were overly critical of him during his first term in Office and their support for the Black Lives Matter movement also sparked some heated debates in the media and online.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver believes the league and the President can work together to address some of the issues that might concern college basketball:

“Interestingly, President Trump is a big sports fan. That’s something we have in common with him, our players, and the league as a whole. I think there are significant issues related to college basketball, and I believe the Trump administration may address them," Silver said on January 22.

He also knows that some of the players will most likely continue to voice their opinions on social media, even those who aren't fond of the President. In that regard, silver gushed about freedom of speech:

"There are lessons that have been learned from President Trump’s first term, as well as from President Biden’s time in office. It’s worth noting that several of Trump’s supporters are influential figures in major media platforms. I believe the direction for the United States should involve re-emphasizing the importance of freedom of expression, and this extends to NBA players voicing their political opinions.”

At the end of the day, politics and sports will always be controversial subjects, and given these polarizing times, that's not likely to change any time soon.

